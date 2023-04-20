Liverpool have 'fallen off a cliff' this season and a 'key reason' is the loss of Sadio Mane, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 31-year-old was a pivotal player for Jurgen Klopp over the last few years during their successful period.

Liverpool news - Sadio Mane

Mane left Liverpool last year, joining German side Bayern Munich for a fee of £35m, according to Sky Sports.

The Senegal international won everything there is to win for the Reds, lifting the Champions League, FA Cup, Premier League, amongst others, as per Transfermarkt.

Mane scored 120 goals and provided 48 assists for the Merseyside club, and any side who loses this sort of production is going to struggle.

Liverpool are currently sitting in eighth place in the Premier League table after Mane left.

Klopp and his recruitment team brought in Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, and Darwin Nunez to help soften the blow of Mane leaving, but all three players will need time to settle into life in England and it's unfair to expect them to perform to a similar level that Mane was producing.

It's all gone a little bit pear shaped for Mane in recent weeks after getting into an altercation with Bayern winger Sadio Mane, which saw the former Liverpool forward receive a fine of £309,000, according to BILD.

What has Jones said about Mane?

Jones has suggested that, despite the recent incident, a return to Merseyside for Mane seems unlikely, but he's a key reason for their downfall this season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I haven't heard anything on Mane going back to Liverpool. I do think that losing him has been one of the key reasons why they have fallen off a cliff this season.

"They've missed his goals, they've missed his big performances, they've missed him as backup to Mohamed Salah when he goes missing.

"It's still difficult to see a move back to Anfield."

Are Liverpool missing Mane?

There's plenty of factors that have gone into Liverpool's poor season, but losing Mane was certainly one of them.

Mane scored 16 Premier League goals last campaign, one place behind Salah in the Reds' top goalscorer charts, as per FBref.

Again, this term, Salah is leading the way, but Nunez, Diaz, and Gakpo only have 17 league goals between them.

It wasn't just Mane's goals in the league that were beneficial to Klopp's side. The former Southampton forward scored 23 in all competitions, so it's hard to argue that they haven't missed him this term.