Sadio Mane is one of the finest Liverpool players of the recent generation. The Senegalese forward is loved by the adoring Reds fanbase for his high-energy and exhilarating performances during his six years at the club, but his choice of 'hero' may not sit well with some.

Having joined from Southampton in 2016, the winger quickly took to life at the club and contributed greatly to Champions League and Premier League success under Jurgen Klopp in the years that followed. In 269 matches, Mane netted an impressive 120 goals before departing to join Bayern Munich in 2022.

He narrowly missed out on being a teammate of fellow Liverpool great Steven Gerrard, with the iconic midfielder leaving his boyhood club 12 months before Mane's arrival. Had the pair crossed paths at the club, Gerrard may have had a thing or two to say about Mane's football 'hero'.

The winger selected a former Liverpool player