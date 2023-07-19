After moving to the Bundesliga to join Bayern Munich from Liverpool, Sadio Mane became the highest-earning player in the German top flight.

It's been a blockbuster rise for Mane and movies could be made telling of his unrivalled rise from Senegal to the dizzying heights of being a professional footballer.

The 31-year-old is now in the twilight of his career and things haven't gone according to plan in Bavaria. That being said, the move to Germany has been a successful one for Mane's ever-growing bank account and the numbers, figures and crazy totals you are about to read will leave you shellshocked.

Putting playing time and fights with Leroy Sane aside, we'll look at how Mane has considerably improved his net worth, salary and trophy cabinet since leaving Merseyside for Munich. Furthermore, we will go in-depth into some of the charity work Mane has been involved with and show a side to the Senegal striker that many of you might not have known existed.

This article has been generated based on substantiated reporting, coupled with stats and figures provided by Capology, Salarysport, Surprisesports and Transfermarkt.

Net Worth

Sadio Mane's current net worth is around £18 million which equates to about $20 million. A solid amount of money when you consider the career path Mane has taken. From Austria to the coast of England, Merseyside and now Bavaria, Mane has pretty much done it all in football.

Mane has built up the majority of this fortune from his time at Liverpool and his lucrative contract with Bayern Munich in Germany. Nevertheless, some of this total will come from his time at RB Salzburg in Austria and Southampton in the English top flight.

Mane is also a New Balance-sponsored athlete. He used the New Balance Furon V6+ in the 2022-23 season, as part of their deal. Mane was one of the first footballers to wear and adopt the New Balance boots, a brand that has become much more commonly seen among top-flight footballers recently.

Endorsements like these play a massive role in the net worths of footballers and bring in plenty of extra money throughout their playing careers. It's unclear just how much these endorsements are bringing Mane in, however, it's likely that the sum will be in the region of six figures.

Salary

Mane currently earns around £362,000 per week at Bayern Munich, making him the club's highest earner and also the biggest earner in the German top flight. This is actually a pretty crazy salary when you think about it, especially with Mane nearing the end of his career.

This gives the Senegalese forward about £18 million per year, not bad for a player who is coming to the end of his glittering career. This total is much higher than a majority of Premier League players and would make Mane one of the highest earners in the English top flight. No wonder he was so keen to move!

The forward's contract is until June 2025, which means he currently has a gross pay of around £56 million to earn during the rest of his time at the club. That's a nice little sum for Mane to mess around with, however, as you'll learn throughout this article, Mane has put his money to good use.

There are three years still remaining on Mane's contract, although, it's unclear whether the forward will choose to stay the course of this deal or not. Saudi Arabia could be beckoning for old Sadio.

Endorsements

With a career trajectory that has seen him rise from humble beginnings in Bambali to the esteemed surroundings of Anfield, and then the sheer might of the Allianz Arena in Munich. Mane's football journey is as inspiring as it is lucrative. As much as he's a force to reckon with on the pitch, his off-pitch endorsement deals underline his superstar status.

Mane's biggest endorsement deal comes from sportswear giant, New Balance. The Bayern Munich forward has been a central figure in their marketing campaigns over the years, often spotlighting their latest football boot designs. His attributes of agility, speed, and strength resonate with the New Balance brand, bringing an authentic appeal to their products.

In addition, Sadio Mane's Pepsi endorsement puts him on a star-studded roster that includes football legends like Lionel Messi and Mo Salah. As a popular brand known for roping in sports personalities for their marketing blitz, Pepsi's collaboration with Mane helps them tap into the football-fervent markets around the world.

Mane's endorsement deals are a testament to his global influence and football prowess. These partnerships affirm his place as a key player in football, with top-tier brands seeking to align with his image of success and resilience. Even amid his staggering success, Mane remains grounded, often returning to his homeland, Senegal, to contribute to charitable causes, thereby amplifying his endorsement appeal.

Cars

While Mane is typically known for his humble lifestyle, some would say that arguably goes out the window when his unbelievable car collection is taken into consideration.

Here are some of the vehicles that the Senegal international currently owns:

Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG

Bentley Continental GT

Audi RS7

Range Rover Evoque

Achievements

Being the highest-paid player in the Bundesliga means you have probably done something right in your career to date and Mane's 16 trophies and awards combined all but prove this. Considering Mane was playing for a mid-table Premier League team at one point in his career, this makes his total all the more impressive.

Club Trophies/awards Year Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2022/2023 Bayern Munich German Super Cup 2022/2023 Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2018/2019 Liverpool FIFA Club World Cup 2019/2020 Liverpool UEFA Super Cup 2019/2020 Liverpool FA Cup 2021/2022 Liverpool League Cup 2021/2022 RB Salzburg Austrian League 2013/2014 RB Salzburg Austrian League 2014/2015 RB Salzburg Austrian Cup 2013/2014 RB Salzburg Austrian Cup 2013/2014 Senegal African Cup of Nations 2022 Liverpool Premier League Golden Boot 2018/2019 Senegal African Footballer of the Year 2019 Senegal African Footballer of the Year 2022

It's hard not to be impressed by the number of trophies and awards Mane has won so far in his career and he could win a fair few more in the next three years at Bayern Munich. Perhaps, the forward will add to his international trophies too? Senegal is currently one of the better-ranked teams in Africa.

Market Value

Mane's current market value stands at around £21 million, this is the lowest it has been in some time and is mainly down to the fact he hasn't been playing much at Bayern Munich. With Mane's age and profile dwindling, it's unclear whether he will ever be valued at more than this current total.

This is a stark contrast to Mane's market value in 2019 at Liverpool, where the forwards value stood at £128 million, a career-high and Mane at the time was one of the most valuable players on planet Earth. That being said, this value did come at a time when Mane was at the peak of his abilities and playing for one of the best teams in the world.

It's unclear whether Mane will look for a route out of the Allianz Arena anytime soon, however, it would be fair to say he could bow out of the European game with an astounding resume and net worth. There have been rumours linking Mane with a move away from Europe, something we'll inform you about later on in this article.

Charitable Activities

The Bayern Munich forward has built a public hospital and funded schools and families in his home village of Bambali in recent years. Something that is a lot easier said than done and goes to show just how much Mane has going on off the football pitch.

He also donated to the Senegalese National Committee to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic and is perhaps one of the most generous professional footballers in the game right now. This is a path that many footballers chose to stay clear of but Mane's involvement during the pandemic hasn't gone unnoticed.

For this work, Mane received France Football's inaugural Socrates Award, in recognition of his charity work in his native Senegal. Sensational stuff and being the first person ever to receive the award must be some feeling for Mane.

The accolade is named after the late footballer Socrates, who co-founded the Corinthians Democracy movement, in opposition to the ruling military government in 1980s Brazil. So it seems Mane has followed in Socrates's footsteps in helping out and supporting his community.

With Mane's current salary at an all-time high, we sincerely hope he keeps up helping those in need. It's an impressive trait to possess and one which makes the forward even more admirable than he already is.

Saudi Arabia

90min has reported that Mane is not even engaging in proposed talks and has no ambition to move to Saudi Arabia at this time.

This leaves Mane's proposed move to the Middle East in serious doubt, although there continue to be rumours swirling around that an Allianz Arena exit could be near. It wouldn't be surprising to see Mane follow the trend of joining superstar footballers who have chosen Saudi Arabia as their next playing destination.

Nevertheless, with Mane signing a lucrative contract with Bayern Munich last summer, we think it might be a little early for the Senegal international to jump ships to the wedged-up Saudi Pro League.

How is this related to his wealth, you may ask? Well it's expected that his net worth would significantly increase if he was to make the move to the Middle East. High-profile names continue to be poached from all the top leagues in Europe, leaving many concerned about the continent's current domination over the beautiful game.

Things can change pretty quickly in the transfer world and Saudi Arabia has been making some big waves in the football gossip columns.