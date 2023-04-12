Sadio Mane reportedly punched Leroy Sane in the face after Bayern Munich's heavy defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday evening.

Bayern travelled to the Etihad Stadium for their Champions League quarter-final first leg tie with the Premier League club.

It was expected to be a closely contested affair in Manchester.

However it did not work out that way as Bayern were outclassed and were well beaten by Pep Guardiola's side.

Rodri's 27th minute screamer gave the home side the lead.

Goals from Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland in six second half minutes ensured City ran out 3-0 victors.

Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane clash after Man City defeat

A report has emerged claiming that tempers flared after the match between two of Bayern's star players, Mane and Sane.

Sane played the full match against his former club while Mane entered the fray with 21 minutes remaining.

Cameras spotted the two seemingly arguing during their short time together on the pitch.

BILD have now reported that tempers flared in the dressing room after the match as Mane complained about how Sane spoke to him on the pitch.

Mane snapped and is believed to have punched Sane on the lip.

Bayern players had to intervene and separate them. Sane was sent out of the dressing room to ease tensions.

Eyewitnesses state that Sane now has a mark on his face after Mane's punch.

Bayern are believed to not want to comment on the incident and the potential consequences.

Whether the two players are punished for the bust-up remains to be seen.

When do Bayern and City contest their second leg?

Bayern have a mountain to climb if they are to progress to the semi-finals of this year's Champions League.

They welcome City to the Allianz Arena for their second leg on Wednesday April 19.

City will be the heavy favourites to progress to the last four. The victor will play either Real Madrid or Chelsea in the semi-finals of the competition.