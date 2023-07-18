Bayern Munich kicked off their pre-season with a 27-0 thrashing of FC Rottach-Egern in a friendly match.

The non-league side had next to no hope of getting a result against the German champions, but to concede almost 30 goals is still a bad day at the office.

The Bundesliga giants averaged just under a goal every three minutes during the game as they picked apart their opponents.

Not willing to show mercy once the game reached a certain scoreline, Thomas Tuchel's side really emphasised the difference in quality.

While it is an attention-grabbing result, there is no reason for fans to get carried away with a result in a meaningless friendly.

How Bayern Munich thrashed their opponents 27-0

Jamal Musiala ended his 2022/23 season by scoring the title-clinching goal for his side, and he picked up exactly where he left off as he opened the scoring three minutes into the game.

German teammate, Serge Gnabry, doubled the advantage shortly after with an easy tap in only one minute later, before Alphonso Davies made it 3-0.

The pair of Gnabry and Musiala both found the back of the net again to make it five goals inside 13 minutes.

A delicate chip from new signing Konrad Laimer made it an incredible 6-0 before even 20 minutes had been played.

Five goals from Mathys Tel - a tally that was then matched by Musiala - helped Tuchel's team into an 18-0 lead by half-time.

Leroy Sané, Noussair Mazraoui and Dayot Upamecano also helped themselves to goals in the opening 45 minutes.

Gnabry also wrapped up a hat-trick in the first period.

That left just the nine goals to be scored in the second half of the game as Bayern eased off slightly.

Former Manchester United loanee, Marcel Sabitzer, was the next player to grab five goals of his own in the space of 22 minutes with his final goal being the pick of the bunch.

Another new signing got in on the act with Raphael Guerreiro being the next man to get his name on the scoresheet.

Celebrations were muted for the majority of goals to show at least some respoect to the struggling opponents, who play in the ninth tier of German football.

A lovely curled finish by Liverpool transfer target, Ryan Gravenberch, was then followed by strikes from Kingsley Coman and Sadio Mané to finish off the game.

If anything, Mané looked almost embarrassed after his deflected effort found the net.

You can check out highlights of the rout below.

Watch: Bayern Munich hit non-league side for 27 goals

What next for Bayern Munich?

Some mouth-watering clashes lay in waiting for the German side as they are set to take on Manchester City in a friendly match on Wednesday July 26 in Japan.

It is then the turn of Liverpool to take on Tuchel's side in an encounter in Singapore at the beginning of August.

The club are still working hard on the potential signing of Harry Kane ahead of the new campaign. We can only imagine how big the scoreline might have been on Tuesday evening had Bayern had the England captain in their ranks.

South Korean defender, Kim-Min Jae, starred in Napoli's Serie A winning side last season, and was announced as a new Bayern Munich player earlier in the day.