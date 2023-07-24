Former Liverpool man Sadio Mane had no time for reporters as they attempted to quiz the 31-year-old about his future.

After several successful years on Merseyside, the switch to Bayern Munich offered him the opportunity to take his talent overseas; though, it has not been as plain sailing as he would have first hoped.

Proceedings have been tough for him at the Allianz Arena which has prompted suggestions he could be willing to make a switch just one year after joining.

His latest outing for the German giants ended in a 27-0 rout over lesser-known side FC Rottach-Egern, though Mane only managed one within the flurry of goals, whereas the likes of Jamal Musiala, Mathys Tel and Marcel Sabitzer netted five times.

This is, however, just the tip of the iceberg.

Bayern’s coach Thomas Tuchel was quizzed about Mane’s future and form ahead of their pre-season and inferred his winger has much more to give.

Talking to SPORT1, he said: “[Mane] fell short of expectations. The competitive situation is extremely high, the starting position is not easy for him. The player knows that too, he knows my opinion and the opinion of the club.”

But given how he performed under Jugen Klopp at Liverpool, there is no doubt a spectacular footballer in there - it's just a case of re-earthing that talent.

Sadio Mane refuses to talk to reporter after the game

The Senegalese star failed to translate his Liverpool form to the Bundesliga and struggled to hit similar heights in his inaugural season at Bayern Munich.

A clip was posted on Twitter by Maximilian Koch, an Abendzeitung reporter, showed the player in question posing for a photo with a fan as the journalist approached.

Unlike his warm-hearted gesture towards the supporter, he had a slightly different approach.

“You are killing me every day, and now you want me to talk to you guys? No point,” Mane said just moments before walking off, snubbing the reporter as he went.

Twenty-five appearances, seven goals and five assists later, and he has often been the subject of negative headlines, and he certainly made his feelings aware.

Unfortunately for him, his time at the 32-time domestic champions is most notable for his dressing room clash with teammate Leroy Sané.

After a less than impressive one-season stint in Munich, Mane could look elsewhere to revive his promising career, with the most likely destination at Al-Nassr.

The attractiveness of playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo is enough to prick the ears of players from every corner of the world and a big-money move could be on the horizon.

According to The Athletic, Mane’s representatives have been in discussions with the Middle East-based outfit over a potential transfer.

Personal terms have reportedly been agreed with the club as their transfer embargo is set to be removed in due course and the transfer is being fuelled as Bayern are willing to let the Ballon d’Or runner-up move on to pastures new.

The Bundesliga club are looking to recoup £17m of the £35m, per Sky Sports, they spent back in June 2022, but an agreement on a transfer fee is not expected to be a problem given Al-Nassr’s eye-watering huge wealth.

Until then, the wide man will likely be involved in Bayern’s next fixture against Manchester City as the two European heavyweights go toe-to-toe as they continue their respective pre-season campaigns.