Sadio Mane has been punished by Bayern Munich for punching Leroy Sane.

The Bayern duo clashed in the dressing room after their 3-0 defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday evening.

Sane could be seen raging at Mane on the pitch in the 83rd minute.

Sane tried to play the ball to Mane's feet but the Senegalese international ran forward in anticipation of a through-ball.

That allowed Nathan Ake to easily intercept and win possession back for City.

The Senegalese international was not happy with how Sane spoke to him on the pitch.

Instead of confronting him on the field, he made his feelings known in the dressing room after the match.

He suddenly snapped and punched Sane in the face, leaving him with a bloodied lip.

Their teammates had to intervene and the duo were separated. Sane left the dressing room to avoid tensions escalating further.

Bayern release statement confirming Sadio Mane's punishment after punching Leroy Sane

Mane was allowed to take part in Bayern training on Thursday morning.

There had been a meeting with the Bayern bosses prior to the session, per BILD. Among those in attendance included Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic as well as Sané and Mane.

The German giants have decided not to terminate Mane's contract but have instead suspended him for their match against 1899 Hoffenheim next Saturday.

Mane has also been hit with a fine. The amount has not been specified.

Bayern's statement read: "Sadio Mané , 31, will not be in the FC Bayern squad for the home game against 1899 Hoffenheim next Saturday. The reason is misconduct by Mané after FC Bayern's Champions League game at Manchester City. In addition, Mané will receive a fine."

How has Sadio Mane performed for Bayern Munich?

Mane only joined Bayern in a £35m deal last summer. He signed a three-year contract that expires in June 2025.

The 31-year-old is enjoying a decent but not spectacular first season in Germany.

He has played 32 matches for Bayern in all competitions, scoring 11 times and recording five assists.