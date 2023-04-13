When you spend so much time with your teammates, it is inevitable that there will be comings together both on and off the field.

And that has certainly been the case with Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane following Bayern Munich’s loss to Manchester City this week.

News began to emerge following the game that the two players had become involved in a heated dressing room confrontation, ending with Mane reportedly punching his German teammate.

And now, the Senegalese winger has been suspended until further notice.

Sadio Mane suspended by Bayern Munich for punching Leroy Sane

But this is not the first instance of two players on the same team clashing, and it will most likely not be the last.

Below, we've taken a look at 10 other occasions where teammates came to blows.

10 Wilfried Zaha vs Ravel Morrison (England U21 duty - 2013)

Despite Sir Alex Ferguson believing he had enormous potential, Morrison failed to meet the lofty expectations people had for him.

And he was no stranger to trouble, highlighted by the fact that while away on England Under-21s duty, he pushed his teammate Zaha in the face against Lithuania.

The Three Lions won the match 5-0, which made Morrison's behaviour all the more baffling.

The controversial playmaker left Manchester United the season before Zaha joined from Crystal Palace, but just imagine the two playing together at club level…

9 Zlatan Ibrahimovic vs Oguchi Onyewu (AC Milan - 2010)

During his first stint at AC Milan, Ibrahimovic scored 85 goals in all competitions and led the Rossoneri to a Scudetto in 2011.

For as great as he was on the pitch, the Swede was also a man that you didn't want to get on the wrong side of.

American centre-back Oguchi Onyewu wasn't fazed by Ibrahimovic's reputation as a hard man, though, and the pair of teammates ended up getting into a scrap at the Milan training ground.

Writing about their confrontation in his autobiography, Zlatan remembered it as being like 'life and death'.

"I headbutted him, and we flew at each other," recalled Ibrahimovic, per the Daily Star.

"We wanted to tear each other limb from limb. It was brutal. We were rolling around, punching and kneeing each other. We were crazy and furious — it was like life and death.

"I was stopped by my teammates, and I suppose that was a good thing. It could have turned out nasty. All the time, I was thinking: 'S***, my chest hurts', so we had it checked out. I'd broken a rib in the fight."

8 Joey Barton vs Ousmane Dabo (Man City - 2010)

Barton is no stranger to controversy or fights, having picked up nine red cards during his career.

However, Dabo would require hospital treatment after being attacked by Barton - a Man City teammate - at the club's training ground.

The unprovoked assault landed Barton with a suspended four-month jail sentence after he admitted to a charge of assault.

7 Steve McManaman vs Bruce Grobbelaar (Liverpool - 1993)

Liverpool goalkeeper Grobbelaar went for McManaman in 1993 after his poor clearance in a Merseyside derby led to Everton scoring.

And after he responded with anger to the Zimbabwean, Grobbelaar decided to grab him around the neck.

McManaman threw an arm out as if to respond, but quickly decided against retaliating. Given the shot-stopper's reputation, that was probably a wise choice.

6 Robbie Keane vs Edgar Davids (Tottenham - 2005)

Davids had barely arrived at Spurs from Inter Milan when he managed to get into Robbie Keane's bad books during a training session.

Jamie O'Hara recalled the incident during an appearance on talkSPORT: "I remember him giving it to 'Keano' in training and they were having a barney, and I think he tried to step to Robbie Keane and say something – and Keano just sparked him, bosh! "He just went, bang – one punch. Gone."

Remarkably, the bad feeling didn't last long.

"Davids has just picked himself up and walked off – and that was it. He came in the next day like, ‘morning, Robbie…"

5 Craig Bellamy vs John Arne Riise (Liverpool - 2007)

When Liverpool travelled to Spain for a Champions League tie against Barcelona, Riise was told to sing karaoke on stage before the end of the trip for cheating in a round of golf.

After he refused, Bellamy wasn't happy, later storming into his hotel room and attacking him with a golf club.

Once tempers had calmed down, Bellamy famously went on to celebrate after scoring against Barca a few days by pretending to swing a club!

4 Neymar vs Nelson Semedo (Barcelona - 2017)

Just weeks before Neymar became the most expensive footballer on the planet by moving to Paris Saint-Germain in August 2017, he had an ugly coming together with Semedo during Barcelona's pre-season training camp in Miami.

Neymar had to be restrained by Sergio Busquets after Semedo caught him with a needlessly heavy challenge. The Portuguese defender had only been at the club for a short time. It was hardly the best way to make a first impression!

Luckily, Neymar was Paris-bound soon enough.

3 Emmanuel Adebayor v Nicklas Bendtner (Arsenal - 2008)

Frustration boiled over for Bendtner and Adebayor as the Arsenal pair came face-to-face in a League Cup clash against fierce rivals Tottenham.

Bendtner ended up with a bloody nose following their exchange, which was actually the result of an off-the-field disagreement rather than anything that happened during the match itself.

Adebayor later explained to The Telegraphthat the Dane had failed to follow team rules in the Gunners' dressing room, leading to bad feeling between the duo.

"There was a rule at Arsenal where no one is allowed to come into the dressing room with trainers or house shoes on. I cannot understand why Nicklas came every day with his shoes on.

"Nicklas, you are a footballer, I am a footballer,’’ Adebayor told him. "Maybe I am better than you, maybe you are better than me but you have to respect everyone. There are rules saying you cannot come into the dressing room with your house shoes. Take them off.’’

Bendtner refused and the rest is history.

2 David Batty v Graeme Le Saux (Blackburn - 1995)

Mane and Sane aren't the first teammates have a pretty major disagreement during a Champions League clash.

Nearly 20 years ago, Blackburn were playing a tie against Spartak Moscow, when Le Saux suddenly threw a punch at his Rovers colleague Batty.

Blackburn captain Tim Sherwood was forced to step in before things got really nasty.

1 Kieron Dyer v Lee Bowyer (Newcastle - 2005)

Could we really end anywhere else?

Arguably, the most famous clash between teammates occurred when Dyer and Bowyer both went for each other during a Premier League match against Aston Villa.

With their Newcastle side trailing 3-0 at St. James' Park, the two midfielders had a sensational bust-up, which only ended when colleagues stepped in.

Both were shown a red card for their behavior, with then-Magpies boss Graeme Souness admitting afterwards that he'd 'never seen anything like it on a football pitch before.'