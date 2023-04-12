Bayern Munich were well beaten by Manchester City in their Champions League quarter-final first leg tie on Tuesday evening.

There was much anticipation for the tie when the draw was made.

Both are considered to be among the favourites to win this season's competition and many were predicting their matches to be closely contested.

But that was not the case at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday as City dominated proceedings.

Goals from Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland gave City a comfortable 3-0 victory and a huge advantage going into the second leg.

Sadio Mane punches Leroy Sane after Man City 3-0 Bayern

It was a very bad night for Bayern both on and off the pitch.

Reports emerged on Wednesday afternoon stating there was a big bust-up involving Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane after the match.

Mane was not happy with how Sane spoke to him during the game.

Tempers flared in the dressing room following the final whistle as Mane confronted his teammate.

The Senegalese international is believed to have snapped and punched Sane in the face, leaving him with a bloody lip.

Read more: Sadio Mane reportedly punched Leroy Sane in the face after Man City 3-0 Bayern

The moment Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane clashed in Man City 3-0 Bayern Munich

So, why was Sane so angry with Mane in the first place and why did he feel the need to say anything at all?

The whole altercation stemmed from a moment in the 83rd minute.

Sane had the ball in his own half and Bayern were attempting to flood forward.

The German winger tried to find Mane but a mix-up in communication saw Nathan Ake easily take possession.

Sane jumped in the air in anger and could be seen turning around and having a go at Mane as City broke.

A photographer also captured a close-up image of Sane having words with his teammate.

It is unknown at this point what Sane said but, whatever it was, Mane was not happy at all.

Will Mane and Sane be punished?

It is unknown how the duo will be punished if at all.

However, according to Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg, per @iMiaSanMia, Mane could be severely punished.

Plettenburg says the punishment will go beyond a fine and said that, in his belief, he doesn't think Mane has a future at the club beyond the summer.