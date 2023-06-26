Sadio Mane's move from Liverpool to Bayern Munich hasn't exactly gone to plan.

After coming so close to winning the quadruple with Jurgen Klopp's side during the 2021/22 campaign, Mane opted for a new challenge.

He left for Bayern Munich in a deal worth €32 million (£27.4m), potentially rising to €41 million (£35m).

On paper, the transfer looked to be superb business for Bayern Munich.

How did Mane get on during first season at Bayern Munich?

However, Mane hasn't been at his very best since arriving in Germany.

He started off strongly, scoring a goal on his debut in the German Supercup against RB Leipzig and then followed that up with a strike in his first Bundesliga match against Frankfurt.

But it went downhill pretty quickly.

But it wasn't all entirely his fault.

At the start of November, he picked up a fibula injury that would rule him out for three months. He missed representing his nation, Senegal, at the World Cup as a result.

After eventually returning, Mane made headlines after fighting with teammate Leroy Sane in the dressing room after a 3–0 Champions League quarter-final loss to Manchester City. He was suspended and fined by the club.

He did lift the Bundesliga as Bayern pipped Borussia Dortmund on the final day of the season but it was a fairly underwhelming first campaign for Mane in Germany. He returned 12 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions.

Bundesliga players vote for Mane as 'biggest disappointment'

And now, his career at Bayern has hit a new low.

At the end of each season, many Bundesliga players take part in a rather unusual vote.

One of the categories - rather brutally - is a vote on "Which outfield player was the biggest disappointment of the season?"

More than 250 players took part in the vote and the results for that question were pretty ugly for Mane - with 41.7% voting for him.

Ouch.

With 26.9% of players selecting 'Other or refusing to vote' the next 'biggest disappointment' was, surprisingly, Joshua Kimmich at 7.5%.

Anthony Modeste, Leroy Sane, and Leon Goretzka made up the most disappointing five players as voted by Bundesliga stars.

The vote does seem totally unnecessary, doesn't it?

Bundesliga players vote for their player of the season

In more positive news, the same players also voted for their player of the season with Frankfurt's Kolo Muani beating Jude Bellingham to first place.

The striker scored 15 goals in 32 Bundesliga appearances for his side, while Werder Bremen's Niclas Füllkrug finished third.