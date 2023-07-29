Highlights Sadio Mané's potential move from Bayern Munich to Al-Nassr could cost Liverpool millions in transfer fees, as they may not receive the full £35m agreed upon last year.

Mané's time at Bayern has been disappointing, with limited playing time and an altercation with Leroy Sané. He is now seeking a new challenge and a move away from Germany and Europe.

Liverpool will be hoping to receive as much money as possible from the Mané transfer, as they rebuild their squad after a lacklustre season.

Sadio Mané could cost Liverpool millions of pounds in potential transfer fees as his move from Bayern Munich to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr looks imminent.

Mané has only been at the Bavarian club for one season after joining from Liverpool in a deal that was worth up to £35 million this time last year, but it hasn't worked out at all for the winger, who is already seeking a new challenge and a move away from Germany, and Europe altogether it would seem.

Despite the agreed transfer fee last year, Liverpool may not receive the full £35m should Mané become the next superstar to head to the Middle East, as reported by the Liverpool Echo.

Sadio Mané's career so far

The Senegalese winger racked up 120 goals in 269 games for The Reds in a six-year stint at the Merseyside club which saw him win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

After succeeding in England, everyone assumed the speedy winger would dominate in Germany, but that simply hasn't been the case.

Mané’s time at the reigning Bundesliga champions was cut short after he was involved in an altercation with fellow teammate Leroy Sané.

After the incident, Mané was given a £250,000 fine by his employers as well as a one-match suspension for the following game against Hoffenheim.

After Julian Nagelsmann was sacked and replaced with Thomas Tuchel, Mané was left out of favour by his new manager and in need of a new club.

Why could Mané's move cost Liverpool millions?

The full deal between Liverpool and Bayern Munich for Mané was an initial £27.5m, with a further £5m due based on appearances, and £2.5m in add-ons based on individual and team achievements.

Mané missed a big part of Bayern’s Bundesliga campaign through a leg injury that required surgery, this limited the number of appearances the Senegal international made. The limited amount of minutes Mané was given last season could impact how much of the add-ons Liverpool will receive from Bayern if he is to leave this summer.

A silver lining for Liverpool is they should receive more than the initial £27.5m as Bayern Munich was somewhat successful last season, winning the Bundesliga.

In domestic and continental competitions, however, Bayern failed to take any other trophies home, they were knocked out of DFB-Pokal in the quarter-finals by Freiburg and crashed out of the Champions League by eventual champions Manchester City, also in the quarter-finals.

Liverpool will be hoping to receive as much money as possible as they try to rebuild their squad after a lacklustre season.

Liverpool's summer changes

They have already removed some high wages off their books with Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, James Milner, and Roberto Firmino all leaving Anfield this season.

The six-time Champions League winners have, however, also already added some big additions to their midfield, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister joining the Merseyside club for a combined €112m.

Jurgen Klopp will like to complete his midfield three with the signing of Romeo Lavia from Southampton.

Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this week that Liverpool had a £45m bid for the midfielder rejected by the Championship outfit, but it seems they will look to bid again in the future.