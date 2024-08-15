Highlights Justin Simmons, the last truly high-quality free agent, signed with the Falcons on a 1-year, $8M deal with $7.5M guaranteed.

Simmons, a four-time All-Pro safety, joins the Falcons after visits with them and the Saints.

The Falcons also recently acquired edge rusher Matt Judon in a trade, strengthening the defense for the upcoming season.

And the last domino finally falls.

Former Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons was the last high-quality free agent on the market, and after visiting with both the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints over the last week, the four-time All-Pro decided to sign with the Falcons on a one-year, $8 million deal that includes $7.5 million in guarantees, per Ian Rapoport.

Simmons was named a Second-Team All-Pro in 2019 as well as in the last three straight seasons from 2021-2023. In 2022, he tied for the league lead in interceptions, with six.

The signing comes a day after the Falcons swung a trade to land former New England Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon in exchange for a third-round selection. Clearly, the Falcons are going all-in for the 2024 season (take notes, Jerry Jones), as they continue to strengthen the weaker areas of their team.

While the moves have come later than expected in mid-August, it's better late than never.

Justin Simmons is Still a Top 5 Safety

Though he spent a while on the market, it's not because nobody wanted him

When free agency opened back in March, Justin Simmons was one of the highest-rated names on the market. However, for some reason that has yet to come to light, Simmons was in no rush at all to find his new home, rarely meeting with teams until the first week of August, when he visited with both the Saints and Falcons, eventually inking a deal with the latter, much to the chagrin of Atlanta's division rivals in Louisiana.

Simmons will be entering his ninth year in the league after going in the third round to the Broncos in 2016. Unfortunately for the Boston College alum, his rookie year coincided with the beginning of Denver's eight-year playoff drought (which could explain why he chose his next team so carefully)—though the blame for that could hardly be laid at the door of their most consistent performer.

In his seven years as a nailed-on starter, Simmons has missed just 11 of a possible 116 games, and he's been named an All-Pro or a Pro Bowler or both in each of his last five campaigns. He's also picked off 3+ passes in each of his last six seasons, while also putting up a PFF defense grade of 70+ in six of his eight campaigns.

Simmons S Ranks Since 2018 Category Simmons Rank Solo Tackles 368 6th INTs 26 T-1st Passes Defended 55 1st Passer Rating Allowed 79.5 12th

30 years old may be a death knell for some positions in the NFL, but not safety. Simmons will turn 31 in November, and despite a slight dip in form last year, he's still in the midst of his prime, as he earned his third Second-Team All-Pro nod in a row in 2023, despite playing in Denver's anemic defense.

Simmons now joins a much more well-stocked unit in Atlanta, where he will line up next to the other guy who was named a Second-Team All-Pro at safety in 2023: Jessie Bates III. While both guys have historically lined up as ball-hawking free safeties, Bates is the younger and more athletic player at this point, so Simmons is likely to slide over to the strong safety spot.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Justin Simmons has been consistent as they come since entering the league. He has recorded 2+ interceptions in all 8 of his NFL seasons, the only man to intercept multiple passes every year from 2016-2023.

While he's more accustomed to playing the deep third, Simmons is familiar with the role of a box safety, having lined up there for about 25 to 30 percent of his snaps over the last three seasons. This allows Simmons to play every down even if his athletic gifts do start to wane as he ages. Even still, any "cover two" shell the Falcons call will be near-impossible to throw on with two ball-hawking All-Pros lurking back there.

Falcons Are Going All-In to Win Super Bowl 59

Atlanta revamped their defensive staff and roster

After three straight seven-win seasons, surely something had to give in Atlanta. It turns out, everything gave this offseason. They have a new OC, WRs coach, TEs coach, and starting QB—but where they really made changes was the defense.

First off, they bucked the trend and hired a defensive-minded head coach in Raheem Morris, who went out and made wholesale changes to the defensive staff that led a unit that finished 18th in scoring and 11th in total defense last year. The only man to survive the overhaul was senior defensive assistant Dave Huxtable, because how can you fire a guy with a name like that?

Falcons Defensive Coaching Changes Role 2023 2024 Defensive Coordinator Ryan Nielsen Jimmy Lake LBs Coach Frank Bush Barrett Ruud (ILBs)/Jacquies Smith (OLBs) Secondary Coach Steve Jackson Justin Hood Defensive Assistant Matt Pees Lance Schulters/John Timu Defensive Line Coach Lanier Goethie Jay Rodgers

The Falcons were actually a top 10 pass defense in 2023, and though they gave up a lot of rushing yards, they were also top 10 in yards allowed per carry. Their biggest issue was that they were unable to produce very many splash plays, as their 16 takeaways were the fourth-fewest in football and their 42 sacks were tied for 21st in the league.

Clearly, Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot recognized where the weak spots of their defense were, though they took their sweet time addressing them.

They did try to boost the pass rush early by drafting Bralen Trice in the third round, but that was a band-aid, and after Trice tore his ACL, they were forced to make a real move to fix their pass-rush.

They did just that with the acquisition of Judon, who has been one of the best edge rushers in the game since 2021, as his 32.0 sacks rank 11th over that span despite the fact that he missed 13 games last year. To fix their issues with takeaways, they added Simmons, who has intercepted more passes than anyone in the NFL since 2018 (26).

That leaves Atlanta pretty set on defense, as they already have a trio of solid and reliable corners in Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, and All-Pro A.J. Terrell. They've also got two disruptive DTs in Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata, a run-stuffing linebacker in Kaden Ellis (though they could use a coverage 'backer next to him), and a couple of interception collectors at safety.

Even after the Judon trade, the one spot where they're still truly lacking is in the pass rush. Arnold Ebiketie showed some promise last year with 6.0 sacks, but if they're serious about challenging for a Super Bowl, they'll need to get back on the trade or free agent market to ensure their pass rush is one of the best in the NFL: the last four straight Super Bowl winners were all top five in sacks.

Perhaps they could add another veteran to spell those two starters on the edge.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.