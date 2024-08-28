Key Takeaways Cristiano Ronaldo might transition to coaching/management post-retirement, possibly returning to Old Trafford.

Louis Saha believes Ronaldo's frustration with Man Utd may motivate him to succeed as a manager back in England.

Despite past doubts, Ronaldo has expressed openness to becoming a 'motivator' in the coaching role.

Louis Saha spent a number of years starring alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, and having played 95 matches with the football legend, is in a better place than most to predict what he'll do after hanging up his boots.

The Portuguese icon is very much in the twilight of his career and while there is no guarantee he will retire any time soon, the 39-year-old will have to give up playing the game eventually. With that in mind, Saha has suggested that a career in management could be awaiting Ronaldo.

Not only that, but while talking to TVSporten (via TalkSport), he claimed that a return to Old Trafford and the Premier League could be on the horizon.

Louis Saha Tips Cristiano Ronaldo for Coaching

Could return to Manchester United in retirement

Ronaldo spent two spells in England with the Red Devils and after his return to the club ended in frustration – who could forget the bombshell interview with British journalist Piers Morgan – but Saha seems to think this would have only inspired him to one day come back to the club and put things right. This time, however, as a manager:

"Cristiano Ronaldo has the passion and dedication to return to Manchester United one day, that could be as a coach or even a manager. His second spell didn’t end how everyone had hoped and you can see why that frustrated him. He didn’t see the same formula and didn’t see the passion from young players that he had been used to seeing.

He continued: "Now he will know that he needs to find a new way to communicate when he becomes a coach, which maybe isn’t as harsh or direct as it was when he was at the club.

"He will work out how to be successful and use all his knowledge to do that, we’ve seen Roy Keane go into management and have success.

"Cristiano will understand what he needs to do as a manager and I see no reason why he wouldn’t be a success."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Louis Saha played 95 times alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Man United, combining for seven goals.

Related Louis Saha Now Worth Over £4 Billion Following Success After Football Louis Saha had an incredible career on the pitch, but he's doing even better off of it.

Ronaldo Stance on Becoming a Manager

"If I became a coach, I would be a motivator"

Ronaldo has actually spoken about the possibility of becoming a coach after retiring but did not seem that keen on it. He didn't entirely rule it out but when speaking in 2019, he said it wasn't something he was thinking about. However, this may well have been because he didn't want to project that far into a world where he had given up playing yet.

He explained: "Right now, I'm not interested in becoming a coach, but maybe one day I will be bored and I will feel like it.

"Never say never. If I became a coach, I would be a motivator, the coach must pass on his passion and talent to the team. For example, I like to have fun, dribble, shoot, score goals, I should pass this on to the team, as a motivator."

Interestingly enough, he did seem happier to envision a world post-football in which he becomes an actor, noting: "One of the things that I seek to challenge myself in, for example, is acting in a movie. I hope I live more than 50 years to learn new things and face different challenges and try to find solutions for them."

And he has also spoken about owning and then running a football club. Whatever he does, it's hard to imagine someone who has such an obsession with the game, and such a high standing within it too, not being involved in some capacity.

And while Ronaldo might not have decided to become a coach yet, it feels perfectly plausible that he tries to follow greats such as Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti, and Giovanni Trapattoni – who all had great playing careers before going on to achieve even greater things as managers – into the world of management.

Perhaps he'll even be inspired by another former Man United teammate, Ruud van Nistelrooy. The 39-year-old played with the Dutchman 91 times, combining for 12 goals with the Red Devils, and has since seen his form attacking partner return to Old Trafford.

The former PSV Eindhoven boss – who once made the Portuguese star cry as a youngster – became Erik ten Hag's assistant in the summer and could even one day take over as head coach. Van Nistelrooy has explained how he learned from Sir Alex Ferguson how important it is to know when to be tough on players and when "you have to get your arm around them".

Perhaps that man-management style would have rubbed off on Ronaldo too. It will certainly be interesting to see what becomes of the forward when he finally does hang up his boots.