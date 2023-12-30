Highlights West Ham forward Said Benrahma has seen limited game time this season due to the strong form of Bowen, Kudus, and Paqueta.

Benrahma has attracted interest from Ligue 1 club Lyon and Saudi Pro League clubs, but West Ham may not be keen on letting him go in January.

To boost their attacking options, West Ham have made enquired about struggling Wolves star Sasa Kalajdzic ahead of January.

West Ham United forward Said Benrahma has seen his game time reduced this season, though journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT why the east London side may not be too keen to part ways with the 28-year-old in January.

David Moyes will be happy with how his side have performed thus far, with their attacking potency perfectly illustrated by their 2-0 win over Manchester United, one which saw Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus amongst the goals.

Lucas Paqueta, too, shone against Erik ten Hag’s injury-struck side and the trident of stars have become somewhat indispensable for the Scottish boss, with them currently sitting in seventh spot, one point behind United.

Benrahma has endured limited minutes this season

At the beginning of the current campaign, the 21-cap Algeria international was heavily involved in Moyes’ thinking, registering the sole assist in West Ham’s first five Premier League fixtures, four of which Benrahma, who arrived permanently in 2020 for £25 million, started. His luck was then flipped on its head upon the emergence of Kudus and the blistering form of Bowen and Paqueta.

His minutes – or lack thereof – has seen interest in his services arise ahead of the January transfer market. According to talkSPORT, Ligue 1 outfit Lyon is a potential January destination for the Algerian as he yearns for more first team minutes, particularly with game time continuing to look scarce in east London.

Bowen, Paqueta and Kudus 2023/24 Season Statistics (as of 28/12/23) Player Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Jarrod Bowen 23 13 4 2 0 Lucas Paqueta 25 5 5 7 0 Mohamed Kudus 23 9 1 4 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Recently, Brown told GIVEMESPORT that Benrahma’s departure may be boosted by his links to Saudi Arabia, as the journalist believes the player himself may be tempted by the riches of the Middle East. According to The Sun, a host of Saudi Pro League clubs have registered their interest in the wantaway winger, with the report suggesting that Moyes had met face-to-face with some would-be buyers in November.

With Europe still in their congested fixture list, Moyes may wish to retain his signature beyond January, but given he has accumulated just 182 minutes of football in the side's last 13 Premier League outings, the writing could be on the wall for the former Brentford ace.

Paul Brown on Said Benrahma’s January exit

On Benrahma’s unfortunate situation, Brown suggested that game time will not be too common while the likes of Kudus, Bowen and Paqueta are in fine form. Referencing a time when he seemed to have cemented himself as a first team starter, the respected journalist revealed that is no longer the case, with a flurry of stars outperforming him on a weekly basis.

However, a January exit may not be on the cards as he suggested that the Hammers will not be overly keen on letting him go as it’ll weaken their squad. As such, unless there is a successor in line, Benrahma will be remaining at the London Stadium, despite him being keen on a move away. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said:

“I think it's clear that Benrahma is going to struggle to start many games for the rest of the season for West Ham. He went through a little spell not so long ago where he looked like he had nailed down a first team spot. But since then, the club have signed new players and I think the three forwards that they're using at the moment in Bowen, Kudus and Paqueta, in whatever role, seem to all be ahead of him. “And I can understand why he might want to go. I don't think West Ham would be terribly keen to weaken their squad in January. So, if he was to leave, I think it would only be allowed if they had somebody lined up to come in and fill that position. But I do get the feeling that he's quite keen to go so I think it's ‘watch this space’ with him.”

West Ham make shock approach for Wolves ace

Ahead of the second half of the 2023/24 campaign, West Ham are keen to bolster their attacking ranks with a new striker. Given Michail Antonio has been unavailable for selection since mid-November, signing a new centre-forward could be high up on the priority list. Bowen has been tasked with leading the line since the Jamaican’s absence – and he’s done a brilliant job in doing so. Scoring 11 goals and registering the sole assist in 17 Premier League fixtures, the former Hull City man has made a claim that he can be Moyes’ utility man across the front line.

That said, a report has revealed that the Hammers have enquired about the availability of Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Sasa Kalajdzic, with the Midlands outfit willing to send him out on a temporary basis. However, the Old Gold are joined by a series of Bundesliga clubs in the race for his signature, while Premier League rivals Fulham are also credited with an interest. West Ham were linked with the 26-year-old Austrian back in the summer of 2022, according to journalist Ryan Taylor, but a move failed to come to fruition.