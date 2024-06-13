Highlights Alvin Kamara is holding out for a contract extension with two years left on his current deal.

The Saints lack depth at running back, having only drafted one in the last six years.

Kamara, a key offensive weapon, has had a successful career with the Saints, winning awards and breaking records.

The New Orleans Saints have a contract dispute on their hands with running back Alvin Kamara, who missed the last day of mandatory minicamp on June 13.

Kamara still has two years remaining on a five-year, $75 million contract extension he signed in September 2020 which is scheduled to pay him $11.8 million in 2024 and $25 million in 2025 (via Ian Rapoport):

Just spoke to Alvin Kamara's agent Brad Cicala, who confirms Kamara's departure is contract-related.

The Saints are thin at running back: they've only selected one in the NFL Draft in the last six years, taking TCU's Kendre Miller in the third round (No. 71 overall) in 2023. Miller ran for just 156 yards on 41 carries as a rookie.

Related Why Derek Carr and the Saints Are Poised for a Bounceback Year Here's how the New Orleans Saints can bounce back with a big 2024 campaign in the NFC South.

Alvin Kamara Is One of NFL's Best Offensive Weapons Since '17

Kamara career stats: 101 Games, 10,048 Scrimmage Yards, 77 TDs

The Saints got one of the great value picks in franchise history when they selected Kamara out of Tennessee in the third round (No. 67 overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. Kamara is a two-time NFL All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler, and won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2017.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The New Orleans Saints have had the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft just once in franchise history, and they used it on a running back when they selected South Carolina's George Rogers in 1981. Rogers played for the Saints for four seasons, during which he was a two-time NFL All-Pro and won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1981.

With the combination of Kamara, quarterback Drew Brees, and head coach Sean Payton, the Saints thrived. They won four consecutive NFC South championships and made the playoffs in each of his first four seasons. In 2020, Kamara tied Ernie Nevers' NFL record with six rushing touchdowns in a 52-33 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day.

Kamara had a career-worst season in 2023 with 1,160 yards of total offense—694 rushing and 466 receiving—as he served a three-game suspension for an arrest in Las Vegas in 2023 on charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Behind Kamara, the Saints do have some solid running back options, including Jamaal Williams, who led the league with 17 rushing TDs in 2022, as well as the aforementioned Miller, and 2020 rookie sensation James Robinson.

Source: Ian Rapoport

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.