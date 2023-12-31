Highlights The New Orleans Saints remained in the playoff hunt by defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 23-13, in Week 17.

New Orleans' performance was its most complete of the entire 2023 NFL season.

The Saints' win keeps their division championship hopes alive, but the Bucs still control their NFC South destiny.

Derek Carr's two touchdown passes, including a 22-yard score to Taysom Hill, carried the day for the New Orleans Saints, whose defense picked off Baker Mayfield twice in the team's 23-13 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Saints (8-8), who were coming off a 30-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, kept their dreams of a division championship and home playoff game alive with the win.

The Bucs (8-8), meanwhile, would have clinched the NFC South title and the conference's No. 4 seed had they emerged victorious.

Related Cowboys hold off Lions after two-point fiasco Detroit left the game feeling jibbed, while CeeDee Lamb broke multiple Cowboys' receiving records in the chaotic win.

The Saints played their best game of the season in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers

New Orleans' all-around effort led to its biggest win of the year

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints' victory wasn't their largest of the season — their 34-0 win over the New England Patriots carries that distinction — but it was their most impressive.

While the Patriots have won only four games this year, the Buccaneers had reeled off four consecutive wins coming into Sunday's showdown. Tampa Bay window-dressed with two late touchdowns but never truly threatened after trailing 17-0 at the half.

New Orleans established itself early, driving 73 yards on 14 plays in 7:56 after receiving the opening kickoff. The possession was bookended with four-yard completions to tight end Juwan Johnson, who fought through defenders on 3rd & Goal to provide the first points of the game.

The Buccaneers had an opportunity to tie the game early in the second quarter, but Mayfield's lob pass to Mike Evans near the goal line was picked off by defensive back Alontae Taylor.

The Saints' 2022 second-round pick from the University of Tennessee successfully walled off Tampa's future Hall of Fame receiver inside the five-yard line for his first career interception.

The Bucs tried to kickstart their comeback early in the fourth quarter, getting near midfield with approximately 12 minutes remaining in regulation after a 10-yard pass to Chase Edmonds.

But Mayfield's next pass, intended for David Moore, was rerouted via deflection at the line of scrimmage into the hands of Saints safety Jonathan Abram. The interception was Abram's second takeaway of the day, following up a forced fumble he had on Evans in the third quarter.

Bucs still hold control of NFC South

A win in Week 18 gives Tampa Bay a third straight division crown

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay would have loved to rest its starters ahead of a potential wild-card game versus whoever finishes second in the NFC East — currently the Philadelphia Eagles after their shocking loss to the Arizona Cardinals — but will now have to win its regular-season finale to claim the division title.

Luckily for Todd Bowles and Co., they get to face the Carolina Panthers, owners of the league's worst record (2-14) in Week 18. And no matter what happens with New Orleans in the final week of the season, if the Bucs win, they're in as they would own the conference-record tiebreaker.

NFC South Standings After Week 17 Team Overall Record Div. Record Conf. Record Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8-8 3-2 6-5 New Orleans Saints 8-8 3-2 5-6 Atlanta Falcons 7-9 3-2 4-7

For the Saints to capture their first NFC South title since 2020, they'll need to beat the Atlanta Falcons, who are still in the race themselves despite dropping to 7-9 with a loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, and have the Panthers upset the Buccaneers.

If the Falcons beat the Saints and Carolina knocks off Tampa Bay, Atlanta sneaks in and steals the division.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.