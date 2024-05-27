Highlights Veteran DE Cameron Jordan, recovering well from offseason surgery, aims to be back in time for team activities.

Recent signee Chase Young also underwent neck surgery; a one-year deal with Young reinforces depth in the defensive end room.

The New Orleans Saints aim to strengthen their front seven after a slightly disappointing 2023 season with key additions.

After 11 straight seasons of strong play, Cameron Jordan turned in a disappointing 2023 campaign. While he is getting older, and down years can happen to even the best of NFL players, another key reason was a sustained ankle injury in November that hindered his play through the back-half of the year. But the 34-year-old is looking to bounce back in 2024, after undergoing surgery to help him get back to full strength.

Currently, he is still in recovery, but the eight-time Pro Bowler told reporters that he is feeling good, and hopes to be back on the field soon for the New Orleans Saints' offseason activities.

He wasn't the only member of the defensive end room to need surgery, though. Recent signee Chase Young also needed neck surgery this offseason. The 25-year-old signed with the team on a one-year deal worth up to $13 million. With a chance to contribute at defensive end, he could revitalize his inconsistent career.

Saints Defensive Outlook in 2024

If healthy, the front seven looks strong

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans' front seven was mildly disappointing in 2023, as the defensive line was battered with injuries and limited with depth. Still, there were some bright spots like Carl Granderson and Bryan Bresee who helped inspire optimism for the team moving forward. Then, despite being strapped for cash, the team made plenty of quality moves to help fill out the line this offseason.

The defensive end room is now likely a four-man rotation with Granderson and Jordan as starters. But if Young can take the next step, the team will have a great pass-rushing trio to help elevate their team. Additionally, Tank Kpassagnon is a decent depth option, while young pieces like Isaiah Foskey and Payton Turner could still develop into contributors eventually.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat : Cameron Jordan has been one of the most consistent pass rushers in the NFL over his 13-year tenure. He has posted 7.5 sacks every season except his rookie year and 2023, meaning he reached the threshold 11 consecutive times (2012-22).

Having Young learn from a player like Jordan, who has dominated with dependable play and well-rounded production for the large part of his career, gives the 2020 second-overall pick a chance to work under one of the best defensive ends of this era and lets him operate in an understudy role to potentially further develop his game.

Additionally, the interior defense added Khalen Saunders on a three-year, $12 million agreement to help provide some run defense in the middle. The team also added Northern Iowa nose tackle Khristian Boyd in the sixth round, who had a lot of fans in the 2024 NFL Draft media.

New Orleans Saints' Pass Rush - 2023 Category Total League Rank Sacks 34 T-28th Pressures 118 28th Pressure % 18.7% 28th QB Knockdowns 38 T-27th Knockdown % 6.8% 27th QB Hurries 46 15th Hurry % 7.3% T-14th

After narrowly missing out on winning the NFC South in 2023, the team is gearing up with hopes of competing once again. If they can find a way to improve their play in the front seven, then their chances take a huge step forward.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.