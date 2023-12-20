Highlights Saints WR Chris Olave will return for Thursday's game against the Rams after missing Week 15 due to an ankle injury.

After playing without their top receiver in a 24-6 Week 15 win over the New York Giants, head coach Dennis Allen said on Wednesday that Chris Olave will make his return to the Saints' lineup for their crucial upcoming Thursday Night Football matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Olave missed the Week 15 contest due to an ankle injury. The second-year wideout has put up 918 yards and four scores on 72 grabs in 13 games this season.

Olave's return is crucial for the Saints' stretch run

Star RB Alvin Kamara doesn't need to carry such a burden with Olave in the lineup

Against the 5-9 Giants, the Saints compensated for Olave’s absence by spreading the ball around to 10 different receivers. Versatile running back Alvin Kamara carried much of the weight, leading the team in both catches and yards. New Orleans also utilized all three of their tight ends, with each nabbing at least two receptions.

However, for the stretch run, the Saints desperately need their top target, especially with the absence of fellow WR Michael Thomas. The Los Angeles Rams are also a pretty solid defense when it comes to stopping the run, so the Saints will need all hands on deck in the passing game to get an all-important win on TNF. New Orleans remains locked in a tight race for the NFC South crown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Stat Chris Olave Team Rank Receptions 72 1st Receiving Yards 918 1st Yards/Reception 12.8 3rd TD 4 T-1st

The Bucs play the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend, and if they stumble, the Saints are poised to leap into first place, assuming they can beat the Rams on Thursday Night Football. Ultimately, the Week 17 divisional match-up between the Saints and Buccaneers is likely to decide who wins the NFC South and goes to the playoffs.

