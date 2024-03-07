Highlights The New Orleans Saints have inked safety Tyrann Mathieu to a contract extension.

Mathieu's cap hit was reportedly reduced from $12 million to $5.5 million with the move.

New Orleans still has cap space to clear ahead of the new league year on March 13.

The Honey Badger's den remains in Louisiana.

On Thursday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints and safety Tyrann Mathieu agreed to a two-year, $13 million contract. The deal functions as a one-year extension for Mathieu, who played at Louisiana State University in college and has been with the Saints since 2022. He's now slated to be in New Orleans through 2025.

New Orleans Football Network's Nick Underhill was first to report the new deal's length, while CBS Sports' Josina Anderson was first on the dollar amount. The Saints have since confirmed the reports.

Saints reportedly gain $6.5 million in cap space

Mathieu's 2024 cap hit was initially $12 million

General manager Mickey Loomis has made a bevy of moves this offseason to get the Saints down from nearly $80 million above the initial 2024 salary cap projection to salary cap compliant ahead of the new league year.

The rumored release of WR Michael Thomas wouldn't help the Saints until June, but the re-working of Mathieu's contract does. Underhill reported Mathieu's expected $12 million cap hit for this season has been lowered to $5.5 million through his new deal.

New Orleans moves from a shade below $17.3 over next season's salary cap to just under $11.8 million above it with less than one week remaining in the 2023-24 league year. There are eight franchises still residing above next season's salary cap as of this writing, ranging from a mere $285K over the mark (San Francisco 49ers) to more than $15 million past it (Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins).

The biggest domino remaining for the Saints is running back Alvin Kamara, who is set to carry the league's largest cap hit among running backs at a whopping $18.8 million.

New Orleans would clear a large chunk of their cap overhang by negotiating a new contract with Kamara like they did with Mathieu. Linebacker Demario Davis, boasting a current $18.2 million cap hit for 2024, could also be a candidate for a restructure.

