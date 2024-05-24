Highlights The Saints are $11.4 million behind on Superdome renovation payments, seeking documentation for payment approval.

LSED and the Saints released conflicting statements on missed payments and potential lease negotiations.

Superdome renovations are near completion; there is an estimated $58 million remaining with the Saints covering $41 million.

The New Orleans Saints are gearing up for the 2024 NFL season, and the franchise is dealing with some offseason drama off the field. New Orleans has called Caesars Superdome home since the 1975 campaign. The Superdome is the fifth-oldest stadium in the NFL. Naturally, the old barn has required renovations over the last few years. Especially with the city of New Orleans set to host the Super Bowl in 2025.

However, the financial aspects of those renovations have caused a stir. The Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District were informed that the Saints have fallen behind on payments toward Superdome renovations, as reported by The Associated Press. The Saints last made payments in December, according to the LSED. As things stand, the franchise is currently $11.4 million behind on their portion of payments.

Five Oldest Stadiums In NFL In Order Team Stadium Year Opened Chicago Bears Soldier Field 1924 Lambeau Field Green Bay Packers 1957 Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City Chiefs 1972 Highmark Stadium Buffalo Bills 1973 Caesars Superdome New Orleans Saints 1975

Saints Hold Their Ground

New Orleans and LSED release statements over missed payments

The Saints released a statement regarding the renovation payments in question. New Orleans confirmed they are withholding payments, citing the need for "documentation" as the reason why. The franchise said they have reached out to the LSED multiple times regarding this issue. As shared by Nick Underhill, the Saints' statement reads:

When the satisfactory documentation is provided, a payment will immediately be authorized. Unfortunately, it was disappointing to hear the comments coming out of the LSED meeting today that the team is not acting in good faith, when, in fact, we feel the opposite is true.

The statement released by New Orleans on Tuesday did not clarify the specific documentation they are seeking. In a statement of their own shared by The Associated Press, the LSED claimed to have no knowledge of the documentation being sought by the Saints.

Furthermore, the LSED said the team has not disputed an invoice nor requested additional documentation relating to these payments.

Finally, the LSED addressed the possibility of the Saints attempting to gain the upper hand in lease negotiations for the Superdome. “That is a completely separate and independent agreement,” the LSED stated. “There is no legal basis to withhold payments under the Superdome Renovation Project Development Agreement based on efforts to negotiate a longer-term extension.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Caesars Superdome ranks 7th in the NFL in terms of max seating capacity, fitting 73,208 fans.

The renovations on Caesars Superdome are nearly complete. At this rate, it is expected the work will be done before the beginning of the 2024 NFL season. Current estimations say that around $58 million worth of work remains on the stadium.

The Saints are on the hook for $41 million of that total. Renovations on Caesars Superdome include changes to stadium entrances and concourses, as well as the installation of new escalators, staircases, and elevators. The Saints have a lease agreement to play games at Caesars Superdome that runs until 2030.

