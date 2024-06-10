Highlights Kool-Aid McKinstry is expected to contribute immediately on the Saints' defense, and is eager to return to the field post-injury.

McKinstry slipped in the draft, but the Saints picked him up in the second round, providing solid secondary support.

The Saints' defense showcased strong pass game in 2023 and could be poised for further success.

New Orleans Saints rookie Kool-Aid McKinstry has been dealing with an injury that has kept him out of OTAs. However, according to ESPN, he is expected to take the field during the team's veteran minicamp on Tuesday. Hitting the field is something McKinstry has been looking forward to.

McKinstry missed OTAs with a foot injury. Now, the Saints believe he is healthy enough to take the field for the first time. McKinstry is certainly excited about interacting with his teammates during the offseason and preparing for his first season in the NFL, as he told ESPN in recent days:

I'm ... itching to get out there with the guys and build that bond, that chemistry that's going to be very special to this secondary ... But just control what I can control, and what I control right now is going hard in treatment and getting back to myself.

McKinstry's Fit With Saints

Alabama product is expected to contribute on defense right away

McKinstry was a star at Alabama and entered the 2024 NFL Draft as one of the best corners available. Many had him mocked as a potential first-round pick. During the draft, though, he fell down the board. The Saints ended his slide when they selected him with the 41st pick in the second round.

McKinstry is expected to play an immediate role on the New Orleans defense. They are returning many of their key pieces from a season ago. Veteran corner Marshon Lattimore is back after trade rumors circulated during the offseason. Paulson Adebo is also back after a bit of a breakout season in 2023.

New Orleans also retained Tyrann Mathieu this spring. He signed a two-year extension with the Saints after originally joining them prior to the 2022 season. McKinstry is certainly more of a long-term option than the veterans mentioned. But he has an experienced and talented group to help bring him along this upcoming year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Saints defense finished the 2023 NFL season with the fourth-most takeaways in the league. Only the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, and Baltimore Ravens had more than them.

The Saints certainly hope for better things ahead in the 2024 season. They wanted to compete for the playoffs following a 7-10 campaign in 2022. And, to be fair, New Orleans did see some improvement. They finished with a winning record, going 9-8 in their second season under Dennis Allen. However, it wasn't enough to get them into the playoffs.

There is promise for the Saints this season, though. In 2023, New Orleans had a solid pass defense. They allowed the 10th fewest passing yards and racked up the sixth-most interceptions in the league. With their veterans sticking around, and the addition of McKinstry, New Orleans could have one of the better defenses in the NFL against the pass this upcoming year.

