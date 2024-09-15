Not even the Bayou saw this one coming.

The New Orleans Saints came into their Week 2 matchup on the road against the Dallas Cowboys as one of the biggest underdogs on the NFL's Sunday slate, coming in as +6.5 dogs.

No matter, as the Saints' ho-hum offense went up and down the field at will against Dallas' vaunted defense, scoring a touchdown on their first six straight possessions en route to a 35-16 lead at half, and a 41-19 lead at the time of this writing.

Derek Carr is carving it up, with nearly 250 yards on 11-for-13 passing through two-plus quarters, and Alvin Kamara is turning back the clock with four trips to pay dirt in the first 30 minutes. Kamara is a co-holder of the NFL record for rushing touchdowns in a game, scoring six in 2020.

This performance in Arlington, Texas has not only been shocking and impressive because of the opponent, but because of the historical implications of the Saints' offensive dominance to start this season...

Saints Could Join 1941 Bears & 2007 Patriots In NFL Record Books

New Orleans could tie the NFL record for most consecutive games with 47+ points

The Saints finished last season by putting 48 points on the division-rival Atlanta Falcons . Then, in Week 1 this season, they put up 47 on another NFC South foe in the Carolina Panthers . Now, they're on track for another 40-burger—at the least—here in Week 2.

2023 Week 18 - Saints 48 Falcons 17

2024 Week 1 - Saints 47 Panthers 10

2024 Week 2 - Saints ? Cowboys ?

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: If they were able to reach 47 points again this week, that would tie an NFL record for consecutive games with 47+ points. The only other teams to accomplish this feat? George Halas' 1941 Chicago Bears, who went 10-1 and won the NFL Championship, and the 2007 New England Patriots , who fell just short of a perfect season, finishing 18-1.

Halas' gang, led by Hall of Fame QB Sid Luckman, started their streak in Week 2 with a 48-21 win over the Cleveland Rams, played even better the next week in a 53-7 win against the Chicago Cardinals, then, completed the trifecta with a 49-0 shutout victory over the Detroit Lions . They went on to score 49 in another game later that year, before putting up 30+ in both of their playoff games, including their 37-9 win over the New York Giants in the title game.

In 2007, the Patriots went on an epic run led by NFL MVP Tom Brady, going 18-0 before suffering one of the biggest upsets in history in a 17-14 loss to the Giants in the Super Bowl. They set multiple regular season records for offensive production, which was keyed by their run from Weeks 6 to 8, when they beat the Cowboys 48-27, then dismantled the Miami Dolphins 49-28, and concluded by laying the wood on Washington in a brutal 52-7 win.

For what it's worth, the Bears won the next game after their streak 34-7 over the Pittsburgh Steelers , and the Patriots won a tight one over the Indianapolis Colts , 24-20.

The Saints were expected to have one of the most anemic offenses in the NFL in 2024, but Carr, Kamara, and the receiving duo of Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave is proving everyone outside Louisiana wrong through two weeks.

