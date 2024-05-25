Highlights New Orleans Saints resolve feud by paying $11.4 million, ensuring Caesars Superdome renovations will progress smoothly.

Frustration stemmed from disagreements about a new lease agreement, not just withheld payments.

Renovations were necessary with the Superdome set to host Super Bowl 59 in February 2025.

The New Orleans Saints recently engaged in a rather public feud earlier this week. New Orleans was accused of withholding renovation payments for Caesars Superdome by the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District. The team later confirmed that they were withholding payments in search of "certain documentation." This led to the two sides releasing conflicting statements over the matter.

On Friday, though, the feud was resolved. The Saints paid the $11.4 million they originally withheld to the state of Louisiana, as reported by the New Orleans Times. Shane Guidry, a political advisor to the governor of Louisiana, confirmed the payment was made following a phone call on Thursday night. Guidry mentioned that he was glad a resolution between the two sides was reached.

"I am certainly glad that they paid. The governor is glad they paid. We want them to stay in New Orleans and be part of the community. But it has to be something that makes sense."

The renovations on the stadium were definitely necessary, as the city is preparing to host Super Bowl 59 this coming February.

Related Saints Falling Behind on Debt Payments For Superdome Upgrades The New Orleans Saints have reportedly fallen behind on payments over renovations at Caesars Superdome.

An Inside Look at The Beef Between The Saints & Louisiana

The feud between Saints, LSED went further than renovation payments

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints and the LSED were certainly not happy with each other after their statements were released. However, the renovation payments were merely an avenue to vent frustrations over the real issue at hand. Both sides acknowledged that the true disagreement was over a new lease agreement for Caesars Superdome.

In a Q&A released on the team's website on Friday, Saints president Dennis Lauscha said the LSED tried "rolling back some of the rights" the team had in the original agreement. As a result, the team decided to withhold payments until the original agreement was adhered to. From there, issues intensified to the point where Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry spoke with the owner of the Saints on the phone on Thursday night.

Guidry understood the frustrations from the Saints' side of things. However, he hit back at the team's use of the renovation payments to make their point.

"We cannot have a gun to our head saying ‘we are not going to fund our portion of the renovation unless you give us the 10-year lease that we want,’" the Louisiana political advisor said. “If it was all one contract tied together, fine. It’s not."

The renovation agreement on the Superdome came together around five years ago. Under the agreement, a plethora of upgrades were set to be made. Among the changes include new stadium entrances, new locker rooms, and expanded concourses. Essentially, the goal was to modernize the stadium. Caesars Superdome opened in 1975.

GIVEMESPORT Key Fact: Caesars Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints, is the fifth-oldest stadium in the NFL. Soldier Field, home of the Chicago Bears, is the oldest.

Most of the renovations are already done. The remaining work is set to be completed ahead of the 2024 NFL season. This is especially important given that the Superdome will host the Super Bowl in 2025. With that in mind, it's great to hear that some sort of agreement was made. Hopefully, the Saints and LSED can continue working together and keep the team in New Orleans.

The fact that New Orleans is the host city of Super Bowl 59 added some urgency to the renovations, and for the Saints to pay back the state. The NFL has high standards for host-stadiums and the Superdome is one of the older venues in the NFL. In fact, the building has hosted seven Super Bowls, with the city of New Orleans as a whole, hosting 10. That's second only to Miami, who has hosted 11.

Super Bowls Hosted By New Orleans Super Bowl Venue Matchup (*Champions) Super Bowl 4 Tulane Stadium *Kansas City Chiefs vs. Minnesota Vikings Super Bowl 6 Tulane Stadium *Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins Super Bowl 9 Tulane Stadium *Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings Super Bowl 12 Louisiana Superdome *Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos Super Bowl 15 Louisiana Superdome *Oakland Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 20 Louisiana Superdome *Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots Super Bowl 24 Louisiana Superdome *San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos Super Bowl 31 Louisiana Superdome *Green Bay Packers vs. New England Patriots Super Bowl 36 Louisiana Superdome *New England Patriots vs. St. Louis Rams Super Bowl 47 Mercedez-Benz Superdome *Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers

New Orleans certainly wouldn't want a repeat of Super Bowl 47 aka the "Blackout Bowl" when the lights went out in the second half, delaying the game between the Ravens and 49ers for 34 minutes.

Source: New Orleans Times