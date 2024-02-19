Highlights Derek Carr is the only active QB to lose to 30 NFL teams, facing a chance to make history in a negative way in 2024.

The Saints are scheduled to play the Raiders and Panthers in 2024, creating a scenario where Carr could stand as the only QB to lose to every NFL team.

The Saints' matchup against the Raiders will mark Carr's first game against his former team.

On March 6, 2023, the New Orleans Saints signed former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to a four-year/$150 million contract.

At the time, many of the New Orleans faithful believed the team was one upgrade away from being legitimate contenders and were incredibly pleased to hear the news. While the immediate success fans had hoped for failed to come to fruition, Carr is still in line to make some history of his own.

Unfortunately, for all parties involved, it's not the kind of history one hopes to make.

A total of 10 quarterbacks have lost to 30 different teams in the league, an NFL record. Carr is the only active member on the list, with the other nine signal-callers having retired, meaning the former Raiders QB has a chance at making history in the worst of ways during the 2024 campaign.

For what it's worth, losing to 30 different NFL teams ironically puts Carr in some elite company. The other nine QBs are:

Matt Ryan

Joe Flacco

Alex Smith

Matt Hasselback

Drew Bledsoe

Brett Favre

Carson Palmer

Jon Kitna

Drew Brees

The stars align for Derek Carr to make NFL history

The Saints have a home game against the Raiders in 2024

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The only teams that have yet to beat Carr are the Carolina Panthers, whom the Saints play twice a year, and his former team, the Raiders.

At the conclusion of this past campaign, the Saints revealed their opponents for the upcoming 2024 regular season, and a home game against the Raiders is on the docket. With a revenge game for Carr officially on the books, there is a legitimate chance that disaster could befall his career while in New Orleans.

Should Carr fail to sweep his divisional opponent while also coming up short against the team that drafted him in 2014, he will stand alone as the only QB to have ever lost to all 32 NFL teams.

In Carr's first season in New Orleans, the Saints were able to finish the 2023 regular season with a 9-8 record but fell just shy of the divisional crown. The Panthers were easily the worst team in the league, posting a somber 2-15 record. Considering that they scored the fewest points in the league this season, in addition to the team needing a drastic overhaul, there's not much room for concern regarding Carr losing to them this season.

However, Carolina made the Saints sweat in Week 2, when they managed to only lose 20-17. That alone suggests that anything is possible heading into next season.

The Panthers may be a ways away from contention, but anything can happen when two divisional rivals face each other. Facing Carolina twice could be a blessing for the Saints, but it could also be a curse, should they manage to drop a game to such a lowly team.

Either way, the Panthers will need everything to fall in their favor should they hope to find their first win against Carr. The Raiders, on the other hand, pose a much more realistic threat.

Carr seeks revenge rather than history

The Raiders finished a game behind New Orleans in 2023

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While these two teams find themselves in vastly different situations, their overall records were nearly identical, with Las Vegas posting a final record of 8-9. In total, the Raiders had five one-possession losses this past season. Had they been just a tad more lucky, we'd be dealing with two teams of equal standing.

Granted, the Saints did finish as a top-10 offense this past year, scoring a total of 402 points, while the Raiders only scored 332 points, ranking 23rd overall. Furthermore, they were shut out against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14. Las Vegas will need to improve both sides of the ball during the offseason should they hope to burn their former quarterback.

However, the team did manage to get a jump start on said changes when they replaced then-head coach Josh McDaniels with Antonio Pierce in the middle of the season. After reinvigorating the team's energy and closing the season with a 5-4 record, the Raiders named Pierce their official head coach in January.

Since the promotion, Pierce has shown that he is adamant about avoiding complacency, specifically with regard to who will be the team's signal-caller this upcoming season. Given that we are still months away from the 2024 NFL Draft, there's no telling what this team will look like come September.

Given that Las Vegas was able to find some success late in the season, it could be fair to suggest that Raider fans may have similar sentiments to those of Saints fans last offseason. An improvement at QB could completely revamp this team.

Saints fans and personnel may tell you they aren't concerned with the measly Panthers or the faceless Raiders. Still, the reality of the situation is that Carr has not given the fan base any legitimate reasons to have complete faith in him just yet.

In fact, his losses to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons this past season are still causing nightmares in New Orleans. The idea of him breaking such an embarrassing record may never be something that Saints fans have to worry about, but it will also be a talking point for months to come as we continue to edge closer to this anticipated battle in the bayou.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.