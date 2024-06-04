Highlights Klint Kubiak's has a vision for Taysom Hill; Hill is evolving into more of an H-back role than a QB.

Hill, a multi-position threat, recorded 33 catches in 2023, emphasizing his versatility.

Despite limited passing duties, Hill averages 5.4 yards per attempt, adding value as a rusher and receiver.

During the 2024 offseason, the New Orleans Saints hired Klint Kubiak to be their new offensive coordinator. Kubiak will have some terrific players to draw up plays for, including Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave. He will also get to work with Taysom Hill, one of the most unique players in the NFL. Explaining why he was "super positive" about Kubiak's vision, Hill gushed to ESPN's Katherine Terrell:

It's been a lot of fun. It's weird to say after seven years of doing what I've been doing, that I'm being asked to do things that I've never done before. But I think that is exciting. That is exciting to me.

Kubiak is the son of Gary Kubiak, who coached John Elway and Peyton Manning to huge success, and Matt Schaub to two Pro Bowl appearances. Klint Kubiak was previously an offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings, and in 2023, he worked as the San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator.

Related The unique versatility of New Orleans' Taysom Hill Dubbed the Swiss army knife of the NFL, Hill has exhibited his athleticism at no less than 10 different positions throughout the course of his career.

At This Point, Hill Plays More Like an H-Back Than a Quarterback

The quarterback caught a career-high 33 passes in 2023

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

If you look at a copy of the Saints' roster, Hill is listed as a quarterback. These days, though, he throws the ball less and less. While he received regular playing time as a QB in 2020 and 2021, he only threw 11 passes during the 2023 season. Still, when he is in the backfield, Hill is always a threat to pass.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Taysom Hill is the first player to have at least 10 rushing touchdowns, receiving touchdowns and passing touchdowns since Frank Gifford.

Hill is a bull with the ball in his hands and has notched at least 70 rushing attempts in each of the last four seasons. During the 2023 season, he rushed for 401 yards on 80 carries and reached the end zone four times. He has a career yards per attempt average of 5.4 with 27 rushing TDs.

Over the last few seasons, Hill has been used more and more as a pass catcher. 2023 saw him catch a career high 33 passes. Those catches resulted in 291 yards and two touchdowns. During the 2022 season, Hill was actually listed as a tight end on the Saints roster, but was reverted to QB in 2023.

The Saints have Derek Carr as their starting quarterback and drafted Spencer Rattler at the position this year, so it is unlikely that Hill will throw the ball much in 2024. Still, it seems likely that he will be heavily involved in Kubiak's offense in other ways.

Source: Katherine Terrell

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.