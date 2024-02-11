Highlights The New Orleans Saints are expected to hire Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator.

The Saints' offense has struggled in recent seasons, and the signing of Derek Carr did not lead to significant improvement.

Kubiak, who has ties to Kyle Shanahan's coaching tree and a rich NFL bloodline, will try to return New Orleans to their brighter offensive days.

After a tumultuous few seasons on offense without Sean Payton, the New Orleans Saints are preparing to hire their newest offensive coordinator.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Saints are expected to finalize a deal with San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak to become their new offensive coordinator following the conclusion of Super Bowl 58.

On January 16, the Saints parted ways with offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. after he spent 18 seasons with the organization. They also fired senior offensive assistant Bob Bicknell and wide receivers coach Kodi Burns.

Now, they're making a play for Kubiak, whose NFL bloodlines and ties to Kyle Shanahan's esteemed coaching tree made him one of the most attractive candidates on the market.

Saints' offense has struggled over the last few seasons

Due to cap constraints, the team is likely stuck with Derek Carr

Last offseason, the Saints made a big splash in free agency, signing former Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback Derek Carr to a four-year, $150 million contract with $100 million in guarantees.

That was after a 2022 season in which the Saints went 7-10 and journeyman Andy Dalton started 14 games, throwing for 2,871 yards and 18 touchdowns. New Orleans' signing of Carr did lead to a more productive offense in 2023, though it was far from the massive heights they once reached under Payton and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees.

Saints' Offense in Carmichael's Final Season (2023) Category Per Game Totals (Rank) Total Yards 337.2 (14th) Passing Yards 234.7 (11th) Rushing Yards 102.5 (21st) Points 23.6 (9th) Record 9-8 (2nd in NFC South)

Though not porous by any means, compare their 2023 production to Payton's last season with Brees, and the stark difference in the Saints' offense shines through.

Saints' Offense in Payton's Final Season with Brees (2020) Category Per Game Totals (Rank Total Yards 376.4 (12th) Passing Yards 234.9 (19th) Rushing Yards 141.6 (6th) Points 30.1 (5th) Record 12-4 (1st in NFC South)

The Saints are set to be saddled with Carr as their starting quarterback for a while yet, due to his contract structure and the fact that they're an unfathomable $82,845,847 above the salary cap for next season.

It's with that rosy picture in mind that Klint Kubiak is set to enter the fray. The son of offensive mastermind Gary Kubiak, Klint spent the 2023 season serving Kyle Shanahan as the 49ers' passing game coordinator. He's played a massive role in Brock Purdy's sophomore explosion, and now he'll try to help New Orleans and Carr after the 49ers' Super Bowl 58 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

San Francisco ranked fourth in the league this year in passing yards per game with 257.9, while Purdy led all quarterbacks in a number of categories, including: yards per pass attempt (9.6), quarterback rating (113.0), and touchdown percentage on all throws (7.0%).

The Saints will be entering a difficult offseason roster- and flexibility-wise, though hopes should remain high that Kubiak will be able to restore some of New Orleans' prolific scoring capabilities.

