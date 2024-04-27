Highlights The Saints drafted Kool-Aid McKinstry with the 41st pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, partnering with Green Bay in a trade.

McKinstry was projected to go in the 1st round but dropped to the second, costing himself over $1 million.

Despite the uncertain fit, Kool-Aid joins a Saints secondary with the potential to fill in for upcoming free agents.

The New Orleans Saints have selected Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry with the 41st overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. The selection came after the team agreed to terms on a multi-pick swap with the Green Bay Packers.

The 21-year-old cornerback was a projected first round pick, but the nine-pick drop cost him at least over $1 million in total. Now the cornerback heads to the Bayou to help the Saints in their pursuit of an NFC South title.

Related 2024 NFL Draft Tracker: Every Pick From Every Round The 2024 NFL Draft is finally here, and GIVEMESPORT has you covered with updates on every single pick from every single round!

A Closer Look at Kool-Aid McKinstry

How does the Alabama CB slot into the Saints' secondary?

McKinstry is a fundamentally sound and rarely targeted cornerback who was thrown at just 39 times in the 2023 campaign. He and 23rd overall pick, Terrion Arnold, formed one of the best coverage duos in the country and played a pivotal role in the Crimson Tide winning the SEC and making the College Football Playoff.

With Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo already on the roster, McKinstry's immediate fit into this team's secondary is a bit murky.

However, the team could potentially be making the pick with foresight, as they could cut Lattimore after this season for over $20 million in savings if designated as a post-June 1 cut. However, the more likely cause was that Adebo is set to hit free agency this offseason, and the Saints have routinely been forced to lose key pieces of their roster as a result of their short-sighted salary cap strategies.

The Saints are operating on a conveyor belt of roster retention, where they get use out of players until it comes time to pay them, and are forced to let them walk when they can't afford the price they command on the second deal.

For years, this undisciplined roster approach has handicapped the team as they attempt to fill out the roster, and in time the impacts will only get more and more noticeable. However, here, with the 41st pick, the team got an excellent player.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.