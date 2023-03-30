Bukayo Saka is enjoying an incredible season with Arsenal.

Twelve league goals and 10 assists have helped put Arsenal at the top of the table – and they have also helped him shoot up ESPN’s list of the best under-21 male players.

The list is released every year to rank some of the most promising players in the game, with their strengths and potential examined.

They are marked on “appearances at the highest level, consistent performance over a sustained period and the potential to develop into a future top-level footballer.”

Last year, Erling Haaland took the top spot on the list, but a new king must be crowned now that he is 22.

39-31

39. Manuel Ugarte (Sporting Lisbon)

38. Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund)

37. Kouadio Kone (Borussia Monchengladbach)

36. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool)

35. Yunus Musah (Valencia)

34. Rayan Cherki (Lyon)

33. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest)

32. Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund)

31. Yeremy Pino (Villarreal)

30-21

30. Rico Lewis (Manchester City)

29. Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund)

28. Malick Thiaw (AC Milan)

27. Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa)

26. Xavi Simons (PSV Eindhoven)

25. Amadou Onana (Everton)

24. Gabri Veiga (Celta Vigo)

23. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United)

22. Ryan Gravenberch (Bayern Munich)

21. Romeo Lavia (Southampton)

20-11

20. Andrey Santos (Chelsea)

19. Piero Hincapie (Bayer Leverkusen)

18. Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta)

17. Nico Williams (Athletic Club)

16. Benoit Badiashile (Chelsea)

15. Goncalo Ramos (Benfica)

14. Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain)

13. Jurrien Timber (Ajax)

12. Ansu Fati (Barcelona)

11. Alejandro Balde (Barcelona)

10-4

10. Moises Caicedo (Brighton)

The Ecuador midfielder has been very impressive this season and was subject to huge bids from Arsenal and Chelsea in January, but has now extended his stay at Brighton.

9. Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig)

Another player scouted and linked with Chelsea, the Croatian enjoyed a stellar World Cup, and even got a goal against Manchester City in the Champions League round of 16 with a tremendous header.

8. Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Despite a significant nine-month injury, the heir to Kai Havertz has put up four assists in nine Bundesliga games for the German side, along with two goals and two assists in the Europa League.

At just 19 Wirtz could become a dangerous player in the future.

7. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

With 13 goals and two assists in the Premier League this season, Martinelli has arguably been just as crucial to Arsenal’s success this year as Saka.

6. Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid)

The French 20-year-old has a big future ahead of him, with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric not able to keep playing forever.

5. Gavi (Barcelona)

Speculation clouds his future at Barcelona, but Gavi is certain to be a star in the future.

Aggressive in midfield and a key player at both club and international level by 18, the Catalan side will be desperate to keep a hold of him.

4. Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Like Gavi, Musiala is already a key figure at both club and international level.

Eleven goals and eight assists in the Bundesliga, along with two more assists in the Champions League, only highlight how promising the 20-year-old is even more.

Top Three

3. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Arsenal’s star boy is adored by Gunners fans, and for good reason as well.

The Hale End academy graduate has taken his game to the next level this season, with 12 goals and 10 assists firing Arsenal to the top of the Premier League.

He looks at home playing on the right wing, with Arsenal legend Tony Adams saying he is only second to Lionel Messi this week.

2. Pedri (Barcelona)

The young Spaniard is flourishing under Xavi’s leadership at Barcelona and has become an essential part of the manager’s midfield.

Injuries have taken their toll in recent seasons, and the 20-year-old is currently out again with a muscle injury.

But if he can stay injury-free, Pedri will be one of the best players in Europe, with Xavi claiming that he is at the level of Barcelona and Spain icon Andres Iniesta.

Pedri of Barcelona on the ball with Toni Kroos of Real Madrid attempting to tackle him

1. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Bellingham is one of the most sought-after talents in Europe this year, and it is no wonder why some of Europe’s biggest clubs want him.

A physical presence in the midfield, technically gifted on the ball, and integral for both Dortmund and England on the biggest of stages.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard complimented the Englishman, saying that he was “a lot further ahead” than he was at Bellingham’s age – and given how good Gerrard was, you can only guess how good the 19-year-old could go on to be.