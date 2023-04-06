The Premier League is brimming with talent currently, and with the financial power of some clubs, more hot prospects are on their way.

But according to Transfermarkt, only three players from the English division are in the top ten most valuable players and are worth more than €100m.

The list features some of the most sought-after young players in the world, all of whom have the ability to turn a game on its head individually.

Unsurprisingly, it is completely made up of players under the age of 25, with all of them having their best years ahead of them.

And although only three men play their football in the Premier League, that list could potentially grow, with two players on the list heavily linked with moves to England.

The ten most valuable players in the world

10. Federico Valverde (€100.00m)

The Uruguayan is in his fifth season at Real Madrid and has been indispensable for Carlo Ancelotti.

Although he is considered a complete midfielder by many, he has also featured on the right of Madrid’s attacking three, bombing up and down the flank.

That has allowed him to boost his output this year, with nine goals and four assists in all competitions his best return to date.

9. Victor Osimhen (€100.00m)

Napoli’s talisman has fired them to the top of Serie A by a staggering 26 points.

Osimhen’s 25 goals and four assists this season have not only helped wrap the league up by April but have also put Gli Azzurri in the Champions League quarter-finals.

However, the Nigerian might not be playing his football in Italy for much longer, with Man United heavily linked with the striker.

8. Pedri (€100.00m)

Despite being just 20 years old, Pedri has been crucial for Xavi and Barcelona’s success this season.

That is when he has been fit. The Spaniard is currently sidelined with another injury, something which disrupted his previous season as well.

Nevertheless, when he’s fit his tenacity and ability in midfield make Barcelona incredibly dangerous, and he has played a key part in helping Barcelona’s title charge this season.

7. Phil Foden (€110.00m)

Hailed by Pep Guardiola as Man City’s “diamond,” Foden remains one of the most promising English players despite his recent lack of playing time.

Nine league goals and five assists is still impressive, with the 22-year-old already matching his output from last season with more games still to play.

6. Bukayo Saka (€110.00m)

While Foden has played a part for City this season, Saka has played a part for Arsenal.

The winger’s 12 goals and 10 assists put him among the best in the Premier League right now, and former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere recalled that Saka’s understanding of the game was the best he had seen from an under-21 player.

It is no surprise then that he is worth so much.

5. Jamal Musiala (€110.00m)

The German has enjoyed an impressive season for the current Bundesliga champions, with 11 goals and eight assists making him one of the bright sparks in this Bayern Munich squad.

An injury while away on international duty with Germany has meant that he has come off the bench in Thomas Tuchel’s first two games as head coach, but he will hope to start games again soon.

And at just 20 years old, he has the potential to get even better and become even more valuable.

4. Vinicius Junior (€120.00m)

While Madrid fans have always known how technically gifted Vinicius is, they have seen him channel that into output over the last two years.

Seventeen goals and 12 assists in all competitions means he has not surpassed the 22 goals and 16 assists that he registered last season. But with more football left to play, he could yet do so.

And after his sensational performance against Barcelona last night, he might have increased his value even more.

3. Jude Bellingham (€120.00m)

Dominating on the club and international level at just 19 years old. What a player Bellingham is.

The thing to remember is that he has the potential to get even better, so it is no wonder Premier League clubs like Liverpool are so desperate to sign him.

Considering he was ranked the best under-21 player in the world today, it is no surprise to see the midfielder finish on the podium.

2. Erling Haaland (€170.00m)

However, the two leaders are in a league of their own when it comes to value, with Haaland estimated to be worth €50 million more than his former teammate Bellingham.

It is no shock either, given his goalscoring rate this season for City, with 28 goals and five assists making him one of Europe’s elite forwards.

With ten games to go, Haaland is just six goals away from Alan Shearer and Andy Cole’s record of 34 goals in a single season. And now that he is back from injury, you would think he stands a good chance of breaking it.

1. Kylian Mbappe (€180.00m)

But unsurprisingly, the most valuable player in the world right now is the second most expensive transfer of all time.

Mbappe’s stock has only risen since he joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, with his goalscoring, speed and dribbling making him one of if not the most dangerous attacker in the world today.

Given how much he is worth now, it will take a fortune and arguably a world record price to prise him away from Paris.