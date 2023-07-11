Pre-season is in full swing at Liverpool and Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah have already seized the opportunity to wind up the club captain, Jordan Henderson.

With all players - bar Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott - back in training now, the club look ahead to the new season as they attempt to make up for the disappointing season last time out.

New midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have been seen arriving and greeting their new teammates.

The pair arriving means that Henderson has a real fight on his hands to retain his starting spot in the side.

Recent footage and images of the England international have emerged to show just how seriously he's been taking the new challenge.

What has Jordan Henderson done to get ready for pre-season?

The 33-year-old recently shared posts of his boxing training, which looks to be very intense.

Spending his summer break to get into even better shape is admirable from the skipper.

Sharing a tweet with the caption 'Summer h̶o̶l̶i̶d̶a̶y̶ camp', he showed off some work on the pads as well as weight training.

To keep motivation high, Henderson had a Muhammad Ali quote that goes: "I hated every minute of training, but I said, don't quit, suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion," written on a whiteboard.

The images attached show an incredible physique for the Sunderland-born midfielder.

Big names such as James Milner and Adebayo Akinfenwa were quick to react and praise the efforts shown.

He also took to Instagram to share images of his work, in an attempt to prove his willingness to put in the hard work to earn his place in the team.

There have been tentative links surrounding his future at the club, especially since his former teammate, Steven Gerrard, took over at Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq.

It is very hard to imagine a scenario where Jurgen Klopp would allow both his captain and vice-captain to leave in the same window.

How did Henderson's Liverpool teammates react?

With a lot of social media content flooding in from the club's official Twitter account, fans are loving everything they are seeing.

Perhaps the funniest moment stems from Henderson's body transformation as the always-lively Robertson was quick to get involved.

Salah is the first to get involved as he points in the direction of a topless Henderson and says: "My god, look at this."

Shortly after, a very strong Scottish accent can be heard screaming: "Wow, WHAT A BODY."

Robertson even commented on the recent posts by his teammate: "That's all that boxing," before a quite shocking attempt at shadow-boxing.

The club captain can only stand and laugh it off as the Scotland international again says: "What a body."

It must be a good transformation to have got a teammate psyched up enough to push Salah out of the door in order to take in the view.

Will Henderson keep his place in the starting XI with his new physique?

The club have not signed another defensive midfielder as things stand, so he could perhaps become a rotational option in that role with Fabinho.

A position he knows well from the early days under Klopp, he may need to adapt to it to keep his career at Anfield alive.

2022/23 was a poor campaign for the skipper, as it was for the rest of the team, but he is one of the players to come under fire the most.

Some big performances will be required to get fans back on side in the upcoming season.