The fact that last year’s winner of the Ballon d’Or, Manchester City lynchpin Rodri, is out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury, all attention is on who will be the next winner of the biggest prize in world football, albeit from an individual perspective.

As we take stock of the 2024/25 campaign, which is slowly but surely reaching its conclusion, there are a quartet of players who are standing shoulders above the rest of the pack while others are trying to do anything between now and the end of play to better their position.

Related Ballon d'Or 2025 Power Rankings The race for the 2025 Ballon d'Or award begins with Vinicius Junior and Lamine Yamal among the early front-runners.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, Real Madrid’s talisman in Kylian Mbappe, his teammate Vinicius Jr and Barcelona hotshot Raphinha are four wingers that are taking football by storm this campaign – and it’s likely one of them will pick up the accolade.

But stripping their performances from the 2024/25 season back to basics, what do the statistics – using FBref and breaking each player's respective campaigns into general, shooting, creating and miscellaneous departments – suggest?

General Statistics

Salah, Liverpool's go-to man, dominates