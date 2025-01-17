Mohamed Salah has failed to return on Fantasy Premier League only three times this season and two of those blanks came against Nottingham Forest, who have now only conceded one goal in their last five games after drawing 1-1 with Liverpool earlier this week. If you haven’t already taken Forest seriously this season, then it’s not too late to start picking their FPL assets.

Defensively, they’ve been the best in the league - no other team can boast nine clean sheets. Matz Sels is the best goalkeeper in the game and all their defenders provide excellent value, but its Chris Wood who has been the most popular - yet he's still he’s only in one of every three teams at 36% owned.

Unfashionable but Excellent Picks

Just a third of players own Chris Wood

Chris Wood might not be the sexiest FPL pick, as a journeyman who’s never been overly prolific in the Premier League. His underlying numbers are modest too; he doesn’t clock great shot volume, creative passing or high expected goals, but he doesn’t need to. Many pundits will tell you the only statistic that matters for a striker are the goals and Wood is showing himself to be an elite finisher this season.

Only two forwards have more points than the New Zealand forward - Alexander Isak and Erling Haaland, who is only two ahead. Wood doesn’t get the chances of an Ollie Watkins or a Nicolas Jackson who are often wasteful in front of goal; Wood scores with most of his big chances and his conversion rate makes him such a valuable asset.

His goals are often complimented with three bonus points too, and his goals should therefore often be viewed as potential seven-point goals. On seven occasions this season, Wood has taken away all three bonus points, and he’s picked up two bonus points a further four times.

Brentford and Fulham have Gems too

Wissa and Iwobi remain undervalued

Like Forest, Brentford and Fulham cause problems for the biggest teams and they each have an unsung hero that deserves more respect in this game – both are under 10% owned. Yoane Wissa is an outstanding performer who often feels overlooked.

Wissa is the seventh best scoring forward in the game and has 10 goals so far this season. Brentford always produce high expected goals, and whilst their shot volume is often modest, their big chance creation is high with Wissa being the main beneficiary.

Alex Iwobi is now the fifth-highest scoring midfielder in the game and the main creative influence in an attacking Fulham team. He’s started every game this season and he’s been a consistent source of FPL points with seven goals already – his personal best in a Premier League season.

Raul Jimenez, Emile Smith-Rowe and Antonee Robinson are all good picks at Craven Cottage but don’t come close to Iwobi’s points total of 102, yet all four are strangely higher owned than the Nigerian.

Triple up on Newcastle

Isak, Hall, Gordon, Murphy and Burn are all good options

Performances are as important as results when scouting in FPL. Newcastle United have won six on the bounce, but they continue to pass the eye test too. Consistency was an issue for Eddie Howe’s men as they failed to win more than two games in a row until their recent run, but we’re now seeing a completely different side.

With 11 goals in his last eight, Alexander Isak is an essential pick right now, and Lewis Hall and Anthony Gordon are closing in on similar status. Elsewhere, Jacob Murphy is a brilliant enabler and Dan Burn is only 4.4 million. The fixture ticker is kind, and the entry point is a home fixture against a Bournemouth team who conceded a load of chances to Chelsea only days ago.

The Captaincy Debate

Salah vs Palmer vs Isak

In last week’s Gameweek 21 article, we were quite bullish on not captaining Salah with a tough trip to Nottingham Forest ahead. Isak was tipped instead and delivered with 16 points, which were doubled for those that gave him the armband. This week sees Salah vs Alexander Isak vs Cole Palmer round two - and it’s arguably the toughest call of the season in a three-way split.

Salah again has an away fixture but this time against a much leakier back line in Brentford, who will always give their opponents chances as they commit numbers forward. Isak and Palmer have good home fixtures against Bournemouth and Wolves respectively and there is very little to split them. Form suggests Isak is the safest bet, with journalist Luke Edwards telling the Market Madness Podcast that the Magpies are so impressed by their forward that they've slapped him with a £150m price-tag.

But Palmer is also playing very well and has been responsible for Chelsea’s last three goals. Wolves are arguably the easiest opponent of the three and therefore he could be the most popular amongst the engaged community.

This Week's Top Tip - Roll Free Transfers When You Can

Get ready for double gameweek

Rolling transfers and accruing them as much as possible now is a legitimate play and unless you have a pressing issue, this should be front of mind. A double gameweek is scheduled for both Everton and Liverpool in Gameweek 24 and going into that week with some flexibility to make two or three free moves will be extremely valuable.

