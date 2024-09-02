Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's preference is to remain at Anfield, although the club are yet to approach him regarding a new contract, according to Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy.

Salah has started the new Premier League campaign in sparkling form, scoring three times and registering three assists in Arne Slot's opening three games as Reds boss. Despite this, the player's long-term future at Anfield is in doubt, with his contract set to expire in less than 12 months' time.

The Egyptian added fuel to the fire by dropping a bombshell in regard to his future after his man of the match display at Old Trafford yesterday. The winger claimed that this would be his last season on Merseyside, although Reddy has revealed that he would still like to be a part of Liverpool's future beyond this season, but is waiting for the club to initiate contract negotiations.

Reddy: Salah Wants to Stay at Anfield

Winger's contract has less than 12 months to run

Arriving from Roma in 2017 for a fee in the region of £36.9 million, that could have risen to £43.9 million with performance-related add-ons, Salah has been nothing short of a revelation for Liverpool. Providing the attacking impetus that has led the Reds to Premier League and Champions League success, the wide forward has netted 214 goals in 352 appearances for the north-west club.

Replacing the dynastic Jurgen Klopp in the dugout this summer, Slot will have been eager to make Salah the staple of his attack in the Dutchman's iteration of Liverpool. However, as it stands, the new head coach may only have the electric winger until the end of his debut campaign.

Writing on X, Sky Sports reporter Reddy claimed Salah does want to stay at the club, and has a desire to remain at the highest level for a few more years:

While at 32, you'd expect Salah to begin to slow down, and thus Liverpool's reluctance to offer him a new deal appears logical on paper. However, the Egypt international continues to defy the age curve, still producing exceptionally productive campaigns, and thus Slot may ultimately urge the club to engage in conversations over a new deal, despite refusing to get drawn into Salah contract talk yesterday in Manchester.

Salah's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 32 Goals 18 Assists 10 Shots Per 90 3.8 Expected Goals Per 90 0.75 Key Passes Per 90 2.34 Expected Assists Per 90 0.27

Chiesa Could be Long-Term Salah Replacement

Reds might be succession planning

A potential spanner in the works for Salah could be new arrival Federico Chiesa. Liverpool sealed the shock signing of the Italian from Juventus 'out of the blue' last week, with him arriving from the Old Lady for a reported £12.5 million.

Expected to largely be a rotational option this season, it is possible that the Merseysiders' hierarchy were succession planning for Salah with the addition of Chiesa. While the former Fiorentina star has struggled for form and fitness in recent years, he certainly has the capacity to reach greater levels under Slot at Anfield, and still managed 10 goals last season in Turin.

All Statistics via FBref - as of 02/09/2024