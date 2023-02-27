Ramy Abbas has responded to the rumours surrounding the Egyptian

Mohamed Salah's agent has silenced the suggestion that the forward will leave Liverpool if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Reports in Spain claimed that the club were open to the idea of selling the Egyptian, despite him penning a lucrative new contract less than 12 months ago.

"Mohamed Salah would be willing to leave the club, taking into account that he wants to continue playing in the UEFA Champions League," the report from Fichajes read.

It added: "One of the clubs that would be interested in signing him is PSG."

But Ramy Abbas, the man who helped Salah secure his mega contract with the Reds has rubbished such reports.

Abbas responds to Salah rumours

After seeing a tweet referencing the claims that Salah may be off in the summer, Abbas was quick to quash the idea.

"Nonsense," he stressed.

"This was never discussed or thought about. Not qualifying [for] the Champions League hasn’t even crossed our minds."

This news will delight Liverpool fans, who will be desperate to hold on to their main goalscorer, especially having lost Sadio Mane last year.

Salah's struggles this season

Salah is seventh on Liverpool's all-time goalscorer list and set the record for most Premier League goals in a single season back in 2017/18, with 32.

He is also the club's top scorer this campaign, with 19 goals and nine assists so far.

Yet, the forward has uncharacteristically struggled so far this season and has scored just three times in 11 games since the turn of the year.

It's hard to comprehend the reason for the Egyptian's downturn in fortunes, but it's not just Salah who's been underwhelming of late.

Indeed, Jurgen Klopp's side have been woeful by their own high standards and currently sit seventh in the Premier League.

To compound Liverpool's miserable form, Real Madrid thrashed the Reds 5-2 at Anfield in their Champions League round-of-16 first-leg – leaving Klopp's team with a near-impossible task at the Bernabeu.

But despite their torrid season to date, Klopp has been known to pull off miracles before.

And so a few repeat viewings of these historic matches may be in order to get Liverpool back to playing like Liverpool again.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on April 24, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

