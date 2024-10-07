The Premier League, over the years, has boasted some of the best defenders in world football. John Terry, Rio Ferdinand, Tony Adams and the like have – for one reason or another – have enshrined themselves into the deep mythology of the English top flight – and the modern era is no different.

In recent times, Liverpool are Arsenal, especially from a domestic standpoint, have two of the strongest back lines – and a pivotal part of that is their imperious centre-back partnerships, as evidenced by their defensive record.

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, following on from Jurgen Klopp’s tenure, continue to be Arne Slot’s first-choice duo in the heart of defence. In north London, the combination of William Saliba’s calmness on the ball and Gabriel Magalhaes’physical presence make them a sturdy defensive outfit.

But who, of the four central defenders mentioned, has enjoyed the best start to the 2024/25 Premier League campaign? From a statistical standpoint, with the help from Squawka’s Comparison Matrix, here’s a breakdown of their respective seasons thus far.

Defending Statistics

Van Dijk, expectedly, is defensively resolute

Close

What the quartet of stars are paid big money for is defending their goal. Whether it is with a last-ditch tackle, a calm and measured interception or a backs-to-the-wall clearance, all four have been proven to be monsters in the English top flight.

Van Dijk, who is recognised as one of Liverpool’s greatest ever players, has been - and will continue be until he leaves - a commanding presence in the heart of the Reds’ back line, as evidenced by his superior 5.6 clearances and 2.5 interceptions, respectively.

Galvanised by the captains’ armband, the Dutchman is back to his best in the red of Liverpool – and fits into Slot’s defensive style like a glove and has kept the most clean sheets per 90 and conceded the fewest numbers of goals per 90 of all four defenders.

Related 20 Greatest Centre-Backs in Premier League History Ranked The 20 greatest centre-backs in Premier League history, including Rio Ferdinand and John Terry, have been ranked in order.

Saliba also shines from a defensive standpoint. So far in 2024/25, the France international has completed 2.9 tackles per 90, proving his ability to sniff out danger, which compares favourably to Gabriel, Konate and Van Dijk (0.9, 1.3 and 0.5).

The Bondy-born 23-year-old, who is destined to become a club legend in north London, also excels in his ground duels, winning 71.05% of them. Compared to Gabriel’s 50%, Konate’s 57.89% and Van Dijk’s 44.44%, there are not many defenders in world football who can perform at the same level as Saliba.

Saliba, Gabriel, Konate, Van Dijk - Defending Stats Defending Stats (per 90) Saliba Gabriel Konate Van Dijk Tackles made 2.9 0.9 1.3 0.5 Fouls 1.2 0.9 1.2 0.5 Aerial duel success (%) 55 54.55 86.21 73.17 Ground duel success (%) 71.05 50 57.89 44.44 Clearances 3.3 3.9 3.8 5.6 Interceptions 0.8 0.6 0.5 2.5 Blocked shots 0.3 1.8 0.8 0 Clean sheets 0.5 0.5 0.7 0.8 Goals conceded 0.9 0.9 0.4 0.3 Total cards 0.3 0.2 0.4 0.3 Ball recoveries 1.9 1.6 3.7 3.2

Passing Statistics

Saliba shines from a passing perspective

Close

As is in the modern world, all players are expected to have an eye for a pass. While it was once a statistic used to judge, and compare, central midfielders, the likes of Terry and Ferdinand revolutionised central defenders as having to be calm and composed in possession.

And Arsenal’s Saliba is the epitome of being a centre-back who thrives with the ball at his feet, as evidenced by his more-than-impressive 95.18% passing accuracy. To compare, Konate and Van Dijk boast numbers north of 90% (91.45 and 92.5%, respectively), while Gabriel is accurate with his passes 89.63% of the time.

That notion rings true in the long ball category, too, with Saliba’s 68.75% long ball success rate being the best of the four. With the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli making runs in behind, the image of the ex-Marseille man spraying a ball is a familiar one.

That’s not to say that Saliba attempts to play the most passes, however, as Van Dijk takes that crown. Per 90 this term, Van Dijk’s tally of 81.9 attempted passes is the best of the lot – Saliba attempts 59.3 and the former Celtic man’s teammate Konate tries 73.9.

Close

In terms of possession lost, Saliba – once again – excels. Since the season kick-started, he has lost the ball just 3.8 times per 90. And while that may, on the surface, seem relatively often for a player in a dangerous area, Gabriel, Konate and Van Dijk have all lost possession more often.

Respectively, the trio have lost possession 5.9, 6,7 and 6.5 times per 90 in 2024/25, highlighting just how calm Saliba is. In truth, Van Dijk and the Arsenal gem are superior from a passing standpoint.

Saliba, Gabriel, Konate, Van Dijk - Passing Stats Passing Stats (per 90) Saliba Gabriel Konate Van Dijk Passes attempted 59.3 53.8 73.9 81.9 Passing accuracy (%) 95.18 89.63 91.45 92.5 Long pass accuracy (%) 68.75 46.34 41.18 66.67 Forward passes 13.5 13.8 28.8 33.3 Possession lost 3.8 5.9 6.7 6.5

Attacking Statistics

Gabriel reigns as the biggest goal threat