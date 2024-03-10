Highlights Saliba motivated Ramsdale at half-time, team spirit prevailed.

Ramsdale redeemed himself with crucial saves in winning match.

Arsenal's victory highlights importance of confidence and teamwork.

Arsenal star William Saliba has revealed what he said to Aaron Ramsdale at half-time following his absolute blunder against Brentford. The England international came in for David Raya, with the Spaniard unavailable for selection due to the fact he's currently on loan from Thomas Frank's side.

It was a rare opportunity for the shot-stopper to stake a claim for the number-one spot for Mikel Arteta's side, but he actually might have made things worse for himself.

The north London outfit dominated most of the first half and took the lead through a Declan Rice header inside the first 20 minutes. It was a comfortable 45 minutes, but rather than go into the half in front, they went in level after Ramsdale had a nightmare right before the interval.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic : Declan Rice (11) has now been directly involved in more Premier League goals this season than: Bruno Fernandes, James Maddison, Bernardo Silva, Marcus Rashford, Luis Diaz, Raheem Sterling, Rasmus Højlund and Dejan Kulusevski

With the ball at his feet, the 25-year-old took too long to clear it, allowing Yoanne Wissa to get in the way. The ball then ricocheted off the Brentford forward and bounced into the open Arsenal goal. The former Sheffield United and Bournemouth man looked in complete shock at what happened.

What William Saliba said to Ramsdale

It Seemed to Have Inspired the Keeper

When Arteta's players emerged for the second half, they formed a huddle and Saliba revealed the extent of the team which may have inspired Ramsdale ahead of the final 45. The Frenchman spoke to beIN Sports after the match and defended the Englishman despite his mistake, saying:

"We said we have to come out in the second half to win. Everyone has made mistakes, in the last month I made two mistakes and my team saved me... so second half is the reverse, because they had three good chances and he saved us, so that's a good mentality from the team."

Ramsdale's lack of game time for the Gunners was evident with his first-half performance as he looked short of confidence. That said, he stepped up his game in the second half, making crucial saves, including a long-range effort from Ivan Toney and another from Nathan Collins.

Raya has been exceptional since joining the Gunners and adds more composure than Ramsdale in his own box. However, the Englishman showed great heart and mentality to recover from the mistake.

His Mistake Meant Little in the Match

Arsenal went on to Win the Game

Ramsdale's mistake ultimately didn't seem to matter as the Gunners came back in the second half to win the game, following Kai Havertz's late winner. The north London side are in a tense three-horse race with Manchester City and Liverpool, and the result could prove to be an absolutely massive one.

The German popped up when it mattered most and spared any blushes that Ramsdale may have had earlier in the contest. With things so razor-thin at the top of the table, Arsenal can't afford to drop any points right now.

Confidence will be high ahead of their next match, a crucial Champions League round of 16 second leg with Porto. The Gunners are a goal down but will feel as if they can overturn the small deficit and progress through to the quarter-finals.

Arsenal will have to wait until the end of the month for their next league game because of the FA Cup and the upcoming international break. Arteta's troops head to Manchester to face Pep Guardiola's City in a mouthwatering showdown at the Etihad.