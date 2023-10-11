Highlights Salt Papi, a YouTube boxer, has become a major player in the industry, receiving endorsements from Manny Pacquiao and Chris Eubank Jr.

He is set to make his biggest appearance yet on the mega-influencer boxing card headlined by KSI and Logan Paul.

Salt Papi's is being praised for his boxing skills, with potential for a move to the professional ranks.

YouTube boxing has catapulted into the stratosphere and fighter Salt Papi has been a huge part of that having been an integral part of KSI's Misfits Boxing cards. The Filipino has received endorsements from boxing stars Manny Pacquiao and Chris Eubank Jr, and he makes the biggest appearance of his career when he takes on Slim Albaher this weekend in Manchester.

His latest clash is on the biggest stage so far as he appears on the mega-influencer card headlined by KSI's clash with Tommy Fury and Logan Paul's grudge match with Dillon Danis. And it is extremely evident that he has worked harder than ever in the build-up, as he looks like a completely new fighter in shots on fight week before his latest outing.

Salt Papi's career so far

Salt Papi - real name Busta Breezie - has emerged on the scene as a fine boxer having earned a place to fight on KSI's Misfits Boxing promotion as a result of his huge profiles on TikTok and YouTube. His time in the squared circle began with a scintillating performance against Halal Ham before scoring his first vicious KO against Andy Warski.

Many hailed his boxing skills which continued to flourish as he rallied to yet another KO win over Josh Brueckner which earned him rave reviews. Manny Pacquiao, Eddie Hearn and Chris Eubank Jr all took to air to praise his talented skillset, but he was unable to replicate the success in his most recent bout in a step-up against Anthony Taylor.

Read more: Tommy Fury posts unbelievable nine-week physique transformation before KSI fight

Despite again showing some bright moments, he was unable to strike gold against former MMA fighter Taylor who has dominated several opponents in his own journey under KSI's label. One of the most technically gifted fighters on the influencer roster, Slim Albaher will be his next test in what promises to be a mouth-watering clash of styles on the KSI v Tommy Fury bill.

Could Salt Papi turn professional?

The TikTok star who has developed quite the reputation for his boxing skills has even been spoken about in a potential switch to the professional ranks. There would likely be significant interest in him if he turned over which is a stance that Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn reflected when assessing a potential move for him in the future.

He said on the DAZN Boxing Show: "Salt Papi can fight. Salt Papi is my favourite. I want to turn Salt Papi professional. Leave him [at his current weight class], he's a man of the people, he's got a belly like me, we love him."

Salt Papi's remarkable 30kg loss

It truly is a big test against Albaher and one which Papi is clearly very up for and has been working extremely hard for with his team in the UK. The Filipino fighter has been posting his own proud transformation photos as many YouTube boxers had since stepping in the ring and lacing up their gloves for the first time.

Salt Papi career stats Height 5'8 / 173cm Reach 69" / 175cm Boxing Record 3-1 (2 KOs) KO Ratio 40% Best Win Josh Brueckner Last Fight Loss v Anthony Taylor in May 2023

Incredibly, Papi has revealed that he has lost 30kg between now and his previous fights which is a simply outrageous achievement in any walk of life. He posted a picture of himself with a much more defined physique from his photos today, which also include much more muscly arms and a ripped six-pack. He quite literally looks like a different person.