Summary Sam Allardyce's first England squad gives a glimpse of what English football may have looked like had he not been sacked.

Of those that Allardyce called up, three remain in Thomas Tuchel's squad.

One player would end up representing another national team.

It's crazy to think what English football would have looked like without Gareth Southgate at the helm over the better part of the last decade. Loved or loathed, the former Three Lions boss cemented his legacy as one of the country's best national team coaches in history, taking them to two major finals and a World Cup semi-final. Of course, this was never meant to happen.

Southgate was initially given the job on a temporary basis after Sam Allardyce was removed from the role following a newspaper scandal less than three months into what he described as his dream job. During that time, he managed just a single game, a 1-0 win over Slovakia, and his squad selection for that World Cup qualifier may give an insight into just how different things under 'Big Sam' could have looked.

Goalkeepers

Joe Hart, Fraser Forster, Tom Heaton