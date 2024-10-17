Former Three Lions manager Sam Allardyce has lambasted the Football Association (FA) for appointing Thomas Tuchel as the new England manager and name-dropped Lee Carsley, Eddie Howe, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard as four ideal English-born candidates.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tuchel enjoyed a 56% win ratio in the Premier League, a percentage bettered by only eight managers with 50+ games in the division.

Krumbach-born Tuchel will start his position at the turn of the year with interim boss Carsley overseeing the remaining Nations League outings against Greece and Republic of Ireland, with the former’s sole focus being on the 2026 World Cup.

Allardyce Slams FA for Tuchel Appointment

‘They’ve gone against everything they were doing’

Although Tuchel, 51, managed to win the Champions League with Chelsea, while also winning league titles in Germany and France, Allardyce is against his appointment. Speaking to talkSPORT, per Daily Express, the 69-year-old has slammed the FA’s recruitment process – spearheaded by CEO Mark Bullingham and technical director John McDermott – for going against ‘everything they were doing’ in terms of building up the reputation of English coaches.

Allardyce, who enjoyed a 100% win rate in his one-game stewardship in 2016, said: "The problem with the FA is they've gone against everything that they were doing in terms of building and developing their own from within.

"For me, that could have been Lee Carsley. If not, they could have gone all out for Eddie Howe or even Frank Lampard or Steven Gerrard in the end because you've got a quality squad."

"You have to be up there or thereabouts, I think, for anybody to consider you as the English national coach," the ex-West Ham United and Bolton Wanderers chief added. "I think that's why I would have picked Eddie Howe and gone all out for it."

Harry Redknapp is also of the same opinion as him suggesting that, thanks to him being ‘very patriotic’, an Englishman should always be in charge of the England national team. Former England ace Gary Neville, one of the greatest right-backs in Premier League history, has also suggested that Tuchel’s recent hire further adds to the nation’s troubles in their coaching structure.