Leeds United might be staring at relegation to the Championship this season, but could Sam Allardyce help steer the Whites clear of the drop zone?

Well if he does keep them in the Premier League, he could be in line for a big payday as a reward.

All is not well in the Leeds camp at the moment, and after failing to win in five Premier League matches, reports this week have said Javi Gracia is set to leave the club.

With just four games left, the Yorkshire side are reportedly lining up Allardyce to step in as manager for the final matches of the season.

Allardyce's strong record with relegation-threatened sides

And based on his record in relegation scraps, you can see why Leeds have turned to the former England boss.

Back in 2008, Blackburn appointed Allardyce mid-season to help keep them up, and he managed to help Rovers finish 15th in the league.

He accomplished similar feats with Crystal Palace in the 2016/17 season and also with Everton in the campaign following that.

And Leeds will need all of his know-how if they want to stay in the league.

They have a tricky relegation run-in coming up, with matches against Manchester City, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur left to come.

That is a considerably more difficult run-in than that faced by some of their rivals.

Read More: Leeds, Everton, Leicester, Forest fixtures: Relegation run-ins compared

Allardyce set to cash in if Leeds stay up - but players are 'divided'

But should he manage to keep Leeds up for a fourth successive Premier League season, Allardyce is set to benefit in a big way.

According to the Daily Star, the 68-year-old is set to gain a £1 million bonus if he keeps the Whites up.

Staggeringly, that figure has also been estimated to be even higher by The Sun, who shared a graphic on Twitter that Allardyce will earn three times the Star’s estimation if he keeps Leeds in the top tier.

No wonder he is tempted to return to management.

But if he does, he’s got a big challenge on his hands.

The Daily Mail understands that the dressing room has become divided in recent weeks, with them reporting that the younger players think that the more senior members of the squad have failed to step up as leaders amid their relegation struggles.

Heated words were reportedly said after they were beaten 5-1 by Crystal Palace, and morale has been low since then.

The Star also say that young prospects do not respect the senior players at Elland Road, as they believe that the more experienced pros are not “good enough”.

Additionally, the Mail report that some players in the dressing room remain loyal to Gracia.

The departure of director of football Victor Orta is understood to be related to his belief that the Spanish manager should be kept on, and players are also split on who should be in charge.

It is a club divided at board level and in the dressing room, so if he does come back for those four games, then Allardyce will need to unite everyone quickly if they want to avoid the drop.

Leeds are next in action on Saturday 6 May against Manchester City. If Allardyce is in the dugout by then, he could not have faced a tougher first game in charge.