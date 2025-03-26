Sam Allardyce's managerial career has been full of twists and turns and, while he hasn't managed since 2023, he remains a cult hero figure for his career achievements.

Known in the past decade as a true Premier League 'firefighter', he was able to help clubs escape relegation by the thinnest of margins, and he remained capable of doing so until his 30-day tenure with Leeds United in the 2022/23 campaign, as he was finally relegated, ending his brilliant run.

He managed to help the likes of Sunderland and Crystal Palace avoid the drop, but he also shone at Bolton and West Ham, building sides with plenty of power and gamesmanship. At Bolton, he achieved his highest finish (8th) and led them to European football for the first time in the club's history, making that his best career achievement.

Of course, the infamous England scandal saw him step down after just one game, but we can't dispute the 541 Premier League games as a manager. Plus, he holds the record of managing the most clubs in the top flight with nine, which rubber-stamped his legacy as a historical figure in the English game. To celebrate his career, we've decided to look at his best career 11 of the players he managed, picked by the man himself.

GK - Jussi Jaaskelainen

Bolton/West Ham

One of Allardyce's most used players (he managed 368 with only Kevin Nolan featuring more), Jussi Jaaskelainen was a very reliable and astute goalkeeper who managed 117 clean sheets during his time at Bolton under the manager. He helped form the bedrock for their push into Europe and their eighth-placed finish.

A few years down the line, Allardyce brought him to West Ham on a free in the latter stages of his career and managed to experience a few more seasons with his trusted keeper.