Sam Allardyce had a legendary career in management, as he became a master at keeping teams afloat in the Premier League. Enjoying successful spells with Bolton, Sunderland, West Ham, and many more clubs in England, the Dudley-born man was given the chance to manage his country in 2016.

However, his reign lasted just one game, after an undercover investigation by the Daily Telegraph revealed him offering advice on how to find a way around the FA's rules on transfers. This left the FA with no choice but to act, and after 67 days he was sacked.

In a 2025 interview on the James Lawrence Allcott YouTube channel, the British football icon revealed who would start in his England side, ahead of the upcoming 2026 World Cup tournament.

Jordan Pickford

Goalkeeper

In goal, it was an easy choice for 'Big Sam', as he opted for a player he has managed on two occasions, Jordan Pickford. “Pickford, for me, is still going to be number one," he stated.

Allardyce added: “I managed him when he was at Sunderland when he was just a kid, and then at Everton. Never lets England down”. An opinion shared by the masses, the Toffee's goalkeeper has been England's number one since the 2018 World Cup and looks set to hold it down for a while longer.

Jordan Pickford England Statistics Appearances 73 Clean Sheets 35 Year of Debut 2017

Lewis Hall

Left-Back