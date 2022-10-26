Highlights Sam Allardyce believes England could've won the 2022 World Cup with him as manager and named his preferred XI for the tournament.

The starting lineup included players who have been regulars under current manager Gareth Southgate such as Jordan Pickford and Bukayo Saka.

Other players, however, are no longer regular fixtures in the Three Lions' setup, including Conor Coady and Mason Mount.

Would England have won the 2022 World Cup if they had Sam Allardyce, rather than Gareth Southgate, in the dugout during the showpiece international tournament? Well, the man himself still believes so.

Prior to the most-recent World Cup, which was, of course, won by Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates, Southgate's predecessor named the Three Lions' XI that he felt would go all the way in Qatar. Finalists at Euro 2020, Southgate and Co. were among the pre-World Cup favourites but eventually fell at the quarter-final stage, losing 2-1 to France.

A late goal from Olivier Giroud resulted in another dose of major tournament heartbreak for England, who have experienced more than their fair share of bitter disappointments since the last time they were crowned world champions in 1966. Southgate remains head coach and will be in charge for Euro 2024, but speculation is rife that this will be his final competition as manager.

It’s important to note that Allardyce - best known for his long career as a Premier League manager with the likes of Bolton Wanderers and West Ham - had his chance of managing England, only for his contract to be terminated by mutual consent following allegations of malpractice. He won the only game of his ill-fated 67-day reign: a 1-0 victory over Slovakia thanks to a late Adam Lallana goal. Southgate then replaced Allardyce and the rest is history.

We’ll never know for certain whether things would have been better or worse for England if the former Bolton man had remained in charge of the national team. But speaking on William Hill’s and Footy Accumulators’ No Tippy Tappy Football podcast alongside his former assistant Sammy Lee, per The Sun, Big Sam was asked if he could win the World Cup as England manager. His answer to that question was emphatic: "Yes, definitely. With this squad, yes.”

"We’d be celebrating with that, this team would win the World Cup."

Allardyce then went on to name his ideal starting XI for the tournament. And while some players have been incredible servants to England under Southgate, other selections made by him are quite interesting.

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

England caps - 30

No real surprise here as Allardyce confirmed: "We’d go for Jordan Pickford in goal.” The Everton goalkeeper has never let England down, particularly at major tournaments, and remains Southgate’s No. 1 for Euro 2024 in Germany.

Pickford does have his fair share of critics, but for the most part, he is a reliable presence between the sticks, and has also been a good servant to the Toffees since arriving at Goodison Park in 2017. Now 30-years-old, the upcoming European Championships might be his best and final chance of hoisting a major trophy above his head with the Three Lions.

Jordan Pickford England stats England Caps 60 Date of debut 10/11/2017

Right-Back: Reece James

England caps - 13

On his day, there aren't many right-backs in world football better than Reece James, who excels at all facets of the game. Strong, defensively sound, and dangerous going forward - the Chelsea man has shown what he is capable of time and time again.

However, injuries have plagued the 24-year-old's career since he lifted the Champions League with the Blues. James has barely played for Mauricio Pochettino's side this season, despite being the club captain, and considering the performances of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker, he might struggle to get back into the fold under Southgate. Seeing as Allardyce made his selections before James' injury problems really became an issue, we'll spare our crticism of this pick.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Reece James has missed 31 matches for Chelsea in the 2023/24 season so far, having missed 18 games the season prior.

Reece James England stats England Caps 13 Date of debut 08/10/2020

Centre-Back: Harry Maguire

England caps - 63

Maguire, like Pickford, has his fair share of critics who believe that he shouldn't be near the England starting XI. The Manchester United defender has endured his fair share of troubles at Old Trafford, making costly mistakes which at times have cost his side games.

Nevertheless, it's rare to see the former Leicester City man ever put a foot wrong for his country, and Southgate has stood by him through thick and thin. Maguire's performances for England are likely the reason why Allardyce also opted for him in the 2022 World Cup XI, and seeing as the 31-year-old is playing regularly in the Red Devils' setup nowadays, you can be sure that he will continue to be a stalwart in the Three Lions' defence.

Harry Maguire England stats England Caps 63 Date of debut 08/10/2017

Centre-Back: Conor Coady

England caps - 10

A controversial pick, perhaps. Allardyce chose not to play John Stones, Maguire's regular partner in crime and one of the best defenders in world football, selecting former Wolves skipper Conor Coady instead. The defender was picked by Southgate for the 2022 World Cup, but proved to be more of an off-field leader while at the competition.

Coady would bring valuable experience to the side, having been an incredible servant to the Old Gold during his time at Molyneux. Would England have won the World Cup with him playing instead of Stones, though? It seems unlikely. Now at Leicester City, fans might have also seen the last of the 31-year-old in the famous white shirt.

Conor Coady England stats England Caps 10 Date of debut 08/09/2020

Left-Back: Luke Shaw

England caps - 31

No surprises from Allardyce with his final defensive pick, though, as he opted for regular defender Luke Shaw at left-back. Ben Chilwell might have been another possible option, but the Man United man's imperious displays for club and country have made him Southgate's preferred option, and indeed his predecessor's.

Just as capable going forward as he is at defending, proven by his goal against Italy at Euro 2020, Shaw can do it all. One of the finest left-backs in the English top-flight today, his only issue is fitness, as he has missed several games for both United and England because of various issues. He did, however, play every game while in Qatar, and he will likely do the same if fit to start in Germany.

Luke Shaw England stats England Caps 31 Date of debut 05/03/2015

Centre-Midfielder: Declan Rice

England caps - 50

Moving into midfield, Declan Rice would likely have been one of the first names on Allardyce's teamsheet were he in charge for the 2022 World Cup. The former West Ham captain brings leadership and technical brilliance to England's engine room, having done so ever since his debut in 2019.

The Arsenal man's defensive intelligence make him invaluable to his national side, something which is recognised by both Southgate and Allardyce. A good tackler, strong, combative in the air - he is a Big Sam player all over. Fans might not have seen him popping up further forward under the Bolton icon's watch, though.

Declan Rice England stats England Caps 50 Date of debut 22/03/2019

Centre-Midfielder: Jude Bellingham

England caps - 29

There was no chance of Allardyce leaving Bellingham out of his starting XI for the World Cup, and it would be hard to find a manager who would to be honest. The former Birmingham City ace is a generational talent, who at the time was integral to Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga title charge.

Southgate too turned to Bellingham in Qatar, and the 20-year-old repaid the faith shown to him in spades. A goal against Iran and an assist against Senegal were just the cherry on top, as the marauding midfielder performed at the highest level during England's five games. Those outings ended up catching the eye of Real Madrid - we all know what happened next...

Jude Bellingham England stats England Caps 29 Date of debut 12/11/2020

Centre-Midfielder: Mason Mount

England caps - 36

Having won Chelsea's Player of the Season award twice while at Stamford Bridge, it's hard to be too outraged by Allardyce picking Mason Mount over all the other options. The midfielder had played a key role in the Blues' run to the Champions League final after all, and was considered to be one of the brightest sparks in the English setup by many.

The run-up to Qatar, however, was not as fruitful. Mount struggled for Chelsea in 22/23, although he was a part of a much bigger problem at Stamford Bridge. The dynamic midfielder only started in the Three Lions' opening two games of the tournament, before dropping to the bench and being utilised as a substitute. Now at Manchester United, he faces quite the challenge to make the squad for Euro 2024.

Mason Mount England stats England Caps 36 Date of debut 07/09/2019

Right-Wing: Bukayo Saka

England caps - 32

Arsenal's starboy was a shoe-in for Allardyce, and with good reason too. Having initially been deployed in a left-back role, Bukayo Saka has flourished under Mikel Arteta, going from strength to strength and becoming a vital part of the England set-up too.

Getting the Gunners off to a fast start in 2022/23, one which nearly saw them capture the Premier League crown at the end of the season, Saka was just as impressive for England in Qatar. The winger bagged three goals and an assist against France too, looking like a seasoned pro despite only being 21 years of age.

Bukayo Saka England stats England Caps 32 Date of debut 08/10/2020

Striker: Harry Kane

England caps - 89

Obviously the England captain wasn't going to miss out here. Kane is arguably the most important member of the Three Lions setup, bringing leadership but more importantly, goals. No player has scored more than the former Tottenham man, whose record now stands at 62 - that will take some beating.

While Kane is a certainty to play whenever England step foot onto the pitch, provided he is fit, he did have a World Cup to forget in 2022. Not only did he miss a decisive penalty against France in the quarter-finals which led to his country's elimination, but he only managed to find the back of the net twice - a tally bettered by both Saka and Marcus Rashford.

Harry Kane England stats England Caps 89 Date of debut 27/03/2015

Left-Wing: Phil Foden

England caps - 33

Foden completes the front three of this hypothetical team, which looks very similar to Southgate's first-choice attack too. While the Man City man's best position is up for debate, there is no denying that the Stockport-born ace is a terrific talent all across the pitch. Possessing lightning-fast feet and a decent shooting touch too, Foden would get into just about anybody's England first XI.

He was one of the Three Lions' standout performers in Qatar, registering two assists and a goal against Wales too. The attacker will likely be given every chance to shine at Euro 2024 as Southgate bids to bring football home.

Phil Foden England stats England Caps 33 Date of debut 05/09/2020