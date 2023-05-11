Sam Allardyce has been on top form since being appointed Leeds United manager.

In his opening press conference at Leeds, the 68-year-old made the bold claim that there was no manager in the Premier League ahead of him in football terms.

That drew a response from Pep Guardiola.

Allardyce has been at it again in his press conference ahead of Leeds' match against Newcastle on Saturday afternoon.

The veteran manager defended former side Newcastle and criticised some of the Premier League's top managers when it comes to time-wasting. View the moment below...

VIDEO: Sam Allardyce fires back at Ten Hag, Klopp and Arteta over time-wasting complaints

The reporter started: "There's been some observations from other Premier League managers about time-wasting tactics from Newcastle..."

Allatdyce interrupted: "Who doesn't do it? Who complained?"

When the reporter name-dropped Erik ten Hag, Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta as those that have complained about time-wasting, Allardyce said: "Well, he [Klopp] wastes time. He [Ten Hag] wastes time as well.

"They all time waste in the last five minutes if they are winning 2-1. Don't be daft. Rubbish that is."

He continued: "We've been talking about ball in play, rather than time-wasting, and whether ball in play can be improved, but the game is ferocious and quick enough as it is.

"Fatigue and injuries and resources are strained more than ever before. So if you try speed the game up even more you are going to get more and more crippling injuries than you have ever got because it has never been quicker than it is now. With it being more quick then recovery time is of the essence.

"Because of [there being] so many matches there is no recovery time and, because there is no recovery time, you get more and more injuries and ultimately get more chronic injuries, which can limit a players career, so it is shorter than it should be."

What next for Leeds and Allardyce?

Leeds are 19th in the Premier League table with three games of the season to go.

They have amassed 30 points and are two points away safety.

Leeds desperately need to pick up points against Newcastle on Saturday afternoon.

They will then travel to West Ham United before hosting Tottenham Hotspur in their final game of the campaign.