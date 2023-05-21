Sam Allardyce found a £5 note on the touchline at the London Stadium during Leeds' clash with West Ham and his reaction was absolutely priceless.

Allardyce took over Leeds earlier this month and has been tasked with helping the Premier League side avoid relegation.

The English manager is regarded as somewhat of an expert when it comes to avoiding the drop with teams he's managed but this is proving to be perhaps his toughest task to date.

Indeed, since taking charge, Leeds are yet to win a game and last registered a Premier League victory at the start of April.

Allardyce's reaction to finding fiver

After a £5 note appeared in front of Allardyce on the touchline at the London Stadium, the ex-Hammers boss reacted in a hilarious manner.

The Leeds boss picked up the note and attempted to hand it to the fourth official – clearly joking that he wanted preferential treatment for his side.

Big Sam couldn't help but laugh and the official saw the funny side as well.

Check out the brilliant interaction below:

VIDEO: Sam Allardyce hands fourth official fiver that he found

Leeds desperate for victory

Leeds currently sit 18th in the Premier League and are two points adrift of Everton in 17th.

Only a victory would help Allardyce's team climb out of the relegation zone.

His team got off to the perfect start against the Hammers - taking the lead through a brilliant volley from Rodrigo.

The Spaniard rifled home a shot from inside the box – his 13th goal of the season.

VIDEO: Rodigo's goal vs West Ham

But West Ham responded thanks to a goal from Declan Rice.

The Hammers captain, who has been linked with a move away this summer, could be playing his final home game at the London Stadium and this may prove to be the perfect way to bow out.

VIDEO: Declan Rice's goal vs Leeds