Leeds United may have been considering dipping into the free-agent market, but journalist Dean Jones has explained why the performance of one player might have changed their minds internally, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

It was a hectic transfer window for Leeds with their recruitment team having to deal with a complete firesale at Elland Road.

Leeds United transfer news - Latest

Leeds were forced to bring in a host of new additions due to the sheer number of players to depart in the summer window. Key players such as Jack Harrison, Tyler Adams, Robin Koch, and Luis Sinisterra were among those to go through the exit door. The supporters at Elland Road would have been sitting nervously on deadline day waiting to see whether they ended the window with a squad capable of bouncing back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Presenter Joe Wainman recently told GIVEMESPORT that he 'wouldn't even call him a footballer' when discussing Junior Firpo. This is one area the Yorkshire club failed to strengthen in the transfer market. Journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds could look to sign a free-agent at left-back due to a lack of options, if the right player became available.

Leeds United summer signings Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea) Undisclosed Karl Darlow (Newcastle United) Undisclosed Sam Byram (Norwich City) Free Joe Rodon (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan Joel Piroe (Swansea City) Undisclosed Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan All fees from Sky Sports

Leeds looked to address some of the positions they lost players in during the summer transfer window by bringing in the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Joel Piroe, and Djed Spence. It's been a reasonable start to the campaign for the Yorkshire club, with some of their additions settling in better than expected.

£25k-a-week star has made a wonderful start - confidence between Daniel Farke and Leeds has been enhanced

Sam Byram, who is earning £25k-a-week at Elland Road, was brought to the club on a free transfer in the summer window. The versatile full-back might have expected to play a bit of a squad role, and there's a chance that the supporters thought the same, but he's playing a key role under Farke this season.

Jones has suggested that Byram has made a wonderful start to life at Leeds, and as a result, Farke's confidence with the club has been enhanced, as he was a player recommended by the German manager. The journalist adds that Leeds are unlikely to dip into the free-agent market due to Byram's impact at Elland Road. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"Yeah, I mean, Byram has made a wonderful start really and it's testament to Farke for giving him this opportunity. Leeds put faith in him when Farke recommended. They gave him a contract. So in turn, that confidence between the manager and the club will have been enhanced thanks to the showings that Byram has been turning in. I think he's shown they don't actually need to be dipping into the free agent market for the time being and I think they can be very happy with what they got in him."

It's fair to say that Byram's performance level might have been unexpected for most of the fans at Elland Road. Although the defender has plenty of experience, bringing in a 30-year-old right-back who has worked with Farke in the past is hardly an inspiring addition. However, reliable players who have a connection with the manager are often needed in a squad, especially if you're going to be fighting to gain promotion back to the Premier League.

Byram's workload does have to be managed, according to Farke, but there's no doubt the Leeds boss knows what he's going to get when selected...

“Sam is an experienced player. I trust also his choice and when we see where he's coming from, we have to give him lots of credit that he plays on a regular basis and delivers so many top class performances. But yes, to play on this level three games within six days is at the moment a bit too much too much for him. I'm sure he will capable to do this. Because he's improving his endurance and his stability and also his belief in his body, more or less from day to day, but he comes from a period in the last two years where he hardly played the game and now he's playing so many games."

Where will Leeds look to strengthen in January?

Their January transfer window business could rely on outgoings, similar to the summer. Although plenty of those who weren't up for the challenge have now departed, there could be concerns about Wilfried Gnonto's future. The Italian forward handed in a transfer request in the summer, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he looked to depart again in the winter window.

As a result, they may have to find a replacement. Elsewhere, despite Byram's impressive performances filling in at left-back, signing a specialist player in this position could also be a priority.

