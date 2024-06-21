Highlights Sam Darnold has the edge for the Vikings starting QB job, J.J. McCarthy may need more time to develop.

Processing and mechanics are key concerns for the 21 year old rookie

Nick Mullens is capable of the backup role if Minnesota wants to let McCarthy sit for a year

The Minnesota Vikings' plan at quarterback this season was to hold Sam Darnold as a bridge starter, and progress with J.J. McCarthy as their QB of the future.

It appears that this future may have to wait a little longer, as it seems as though Darnold has a strong edge for the starting job heading into training camp.

The team signed Darnold to a one-year, $10 million deal in free agency, and earlier in the offseason program head coach Kevin O'Connell stated outright he would expect Sam Darnold to be the guy "right now".

These opinions have not appeared to shift in recent weeks, per NFL insider Greg Cosell on The Ross Tucker Podcast:

I would be very very surprised if Darnold isn’t the starter…I think they know McCarthy isn’t ready and everyone I talk to doesn’t think McCarthy is ready.

J.J. McCarthy shot up draft boards in the wake of Michigan's National Championship run, but experience and development were always questions tied to his draft stock.

Experience and Development in Minnesota

O'Connell prefers to roll with his veteran as the rookie plays catch up

Melanie Maxwell / USA TODAY NETWORK

McCarthy will be just 21 years old heading into the 2024 season, and despite flashing a ton of raw talent in Jim Harbaugh's run-first offense at Ann Arbor, was never asked to throw the ball a lot. McCarthy had just two seasons as a starter, and didn't eclipse 3,000 passing yards in either of those campaigns.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: During the 2022 and 2023 seasons, the Michigan Wolverines ran the ball 1,163 times with Blake Corum taking 505 carries. J.J. McCarthy threw the ball jsut 654 times in that span.

In the eyes of many, he was always going to need time to develop, but it sounds like this progression has not reached a point where he's winning the faith of his coaches just yet.

In fact, the Vikings are poised to sit him behind both Sam Darnold, and even Nick Mullens if need be. Quarterback development is a tricky game, and throwing a raw prospect into NFL defenses too early can stunt their confidence and growth.

The model NFL teams are often trying to replicate now is the Alex Smith-Patrick Mahomes transition, or the Brett Favre-Aaron Rodgers/Rodgers-Jordan Love inheritance. Having a veteran starter to hold it down while a young prospect takes time to grow their game and learn the offense is a smart move, and teams can't be blamed for being cautious after a string of first round busts in recent years.

Darnold had a rough go of it in New York. Adam Gase's success as Peyton Manning's offensive coordinator did not translate at all to the Jets. After three seasons, he was traded to Carolina for two years, and backed up Brock Purdy in San Francisco in 2023.

The NFL still clearly values his talent, and at just 27, his potential remains. O'Connell clearly values him, and as another former 21-year-old 1st round QB, does serve as a bit of a cautionary tale for what can happen if a team mismanages their development. He'll be able to impart wisdom about what not to do in a way not many others could.

McCarthy helped lead Michigan to a 15-0 season atop college football, and while he was able to create and fire the ball in there when asked, he was always second to the Wolverines' run game as feature back Blake Corum, now with the Los Angeles Rams, stole the show. Scouts liked his scrambling ability and snaps under center in a pro-style offense, but questioned his processing and mechanics.

Nick Mullens is an intriguing prospect who thrived under Kyle Shanahan, and he already has a year in Kevin O'Connell's offense. He's not viewed as a starter at this point in his career, but if the team needs another QB and wants to give McCarthy more time, he's plenty capable of some spot starts in Minnesota. The 29-year-old has started 20 games in his career.

The Vikings also have Jaren Hall, a 2023 fifth rounder out of BYU who started one game in his rookie season, and backed up Mullens and Josh Dobbs.

Source: Greg Cosell

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.