Highlights The Boston Celtics are a formidable team with depth and shooters like Sam Hauser who can ignite the offense with his efficient shooting.

The Cleveland Cavaliers need bench players like Caris LeVert to step up against Boston, showcasing versatility and grit to make a difference.

Unsung heroes like Hauser and LeVert can impact the series, providing valuable contributions beyond the star players in the Celtics-Cavs matchup.

After last weekend, the opening round of the NBA Playoffs is now history, and the Conference Semifinals in both conferences are set to get underway. Those began this now-past Saturday, with the start of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets series, and on Monday, things started in the Eastern Conference, with the New York Knicks narrowly beating the Indiana Pacers in Game 1.

Here, though, the focus will be on the other Eastern Conference Semifinal series, between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.

Boston had their way in the East this season, earning the conference's top seed, and they had the NBA's best record in the 2023-24 regular season, going 64-18. The Celtics are a loaded and deep squad, with the likes of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis (who has been out of late), Derrick White, among several others, capable of having their way against all opponents, if they're in rhythm.

They dispatched the No. 8 seed in the Miami Heat in five games, with their four wins coming in blowout fashion in the first round.

Their next opponent, in Cleveland, was the No. 4 seed in the East this season, with a 48-34 record. Unlike Boston, Cleveland had a difficult first-round series versus the No. 5 seed in the Orlando Magic, when the Cavaliers won in Game 7 after a rough first half. The Cavaliers are led by Donovan Mitchell, and their other key players Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen (who has recently been sidelined) make Cleveland a quality group when they're right as well.

All of that said, whether Porzingis or Allen play for their respective squads or not, role players can't be overlooked this time of year, and in each playoff round to boot. So, with that in mind, here are two players, one for each club, that could emerge as unsung heroes for each team in this Cavs-Celtics series.

Let's begin with that potential player, from Boston's perspective first.

Boston's Unsung Hero for this Series: Sam Hauser

Hauser is a lights-out shooter for Boston

When Hauser has been on the floor for the Celtics, he's been a knockdown shooter, and he's had more chances this season. On the year, Hauser had 9.0 points per contest and connected on 42.4 percent of his three-point shot attempts, of which were 5.9 per game in the regular season. Those splits came in 22.0 minutes per outing, for reference.

Hauser is hardly the only one for Boston, but he's assuredly been quite the catch-and-shoot weapon in his minutes. Hauser is a lethal perimeter shooter that still seems to go somewhat under the radar for his contributions, and how well he's played off of Boston's key drivers and playmakers.

Clearly, the name of the game for a player of Hauser's archetype for Boston is efficiency as it pertains to his chances as an off-ball threat, and his splits from this season demonstrate that.

Sam Hauser Splits in 2023-24 Category Stats 3PT% 42.4% EFG% 62.3% 3PAr 83.3% 3PA/36 min 9.6

Hauser is not going to be much of a shot-creation threat for Boston, which is not news. But, even with limitations on both ends in an on-ball sense, Hauser's shooting abilities as a spacer and legitimate movement shooter can help ignite big runs for Boston in his minutes. His off-ball presence definitely opens up more lanes for other Celtics to take full advantage as drivers and/or pick-and-roll options as well, and that was shown in spurts in a few games in Boston's first-round win over Miami.

Realistically, while Hauser isn't going to be a top option in his minutes off the bench, the Cavs absolutely have to be aware of where he's located on the floor at all times in set offense and also in transition. And one shouldn't discount his cutting feel, as he's shown he can counter hard closeouts by making smart cuts toward the rim as a reaction to opponents overplaying him as a shooter.

Cleveland's Unsung Hero for this Series: Caris LeVert

LeVert is a multi-faceted player for Cleveland

Beyond the bigger-named players for the Cavaliers, Cleveland is going to need its bench to step up in this series versus a juggernaut in Boston, and a lift from Caris LeVert could make a real difference here. LeVert hasn't always been the most consistent player from a scoring and/or shooting perspective, but he is a player who is always capable of giving the Cavaliers a spark.

During this regular season, as Cleveland's bench leader, LeVert had 14.0 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per contest. Additionally, he tacked on 1.1 steals per contest.

His three-point shooting hit rate was down at 32.5 percent, which was tough at times when factoring in his potential in games as a shot creator, but when one took into account how he affected games in multiple ways, it wasn't a huge blemish. LeVert's effort plays on both ends of the floor were big for Cleveland as well, as an aside.

Now, LeVert has been dealing with a knee issue, and in the Cavaliers' first-round win over the Magic, that might have had some to do with his inconsistencies. He had 7.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 22.4 minutes per game in the first round, and his effective field goal shooting clip was 40.8 percent. However, Cleveland is likely going to need LeVert's contributions, regardless, in the next round. To his credit, though, LeVert came through for the Cavaliers in their Game 7 victory, as he often had in the regular season.

LeVert in Cavs' Game 7 Win Category Stats PTS 15 TS% 62.1% REB 5 AST 4 PLUS/MINUS 9

Granted, ups and downs have been a part of the story with LeVert, and they might be in the next series to come for Cleveland. But, in a series where the pace could lend itself to more open floor opportunities, if he's fine health-wise, LeVert could be primed to have a notable impact this next round for Cleveland.

Even while it's not likely LeVert is going to have those last Game 7 numbers in each game versus Boston, if he affects games in multiple ways, that'd make others' lives easier and help give Cleveland a legitimate chance at an upset.