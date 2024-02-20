Highlights Chelsea secures Brighton's head of recruitment, Sam Jewell, adding to their recent wave of acquisitions.

Todd Boehly aims for a recruitment shakeup after disappointing player performances in the Premier League.

Jewell's move follows a trend of Brighton to Chelsea transitions, with players and staff making the switch.

Chelsea have been pushing to bring Brighton & Hove Albion's head of recruitment Sam Jewell to Stamford Bridge, and the 34-year-old has now resigned from his position at the Amex Stadium and accepted an offer to join the Blues.

Since Todd Boehly has arrived at the west London club, he's not been afraid to dip into his pocket and splash the cash on new additions. However, many of the signings have failed to deliver and the Blues are struggling to perform on the pitch in the Premier League.

Boehly could be looking to have a bit of a reshuffle behind the scenes in order to ensure they improve on a recruitment front.

Sam Jewell accepts Chelsea offer

Chelsea raid Brighton once again

According to The Athletic, Brighton's head of recruitment Jewell has now accepted an offer to make the move to Chelsea in a senior position. The 34-year-old has resigned at the Amex Stadium and is expected to start working for the west London outfit in November, after he has served his notice period.

Key Chelsea appointments from Brighton Name Role Date Moises Caicedo Player August 2023 Robert Sanchez Player August 2023 Paul Winstanley Recruitment November 2022 Ben Roberts Goalkeeper coach September 2022 Graham Potter Manager September 2022 Kyle Macauley Recruitment September 2022 Marc Cucurella Player August 2022

He's not the first person to make an identical switch in recent years. Paul Winstanley also made the move from Brighton to Chelsea around 16 months ago, while a host of players have also followed the same path. Marc Cucurella, Robert Sanchez, and Moises Caicedo all left the Seagulls to join Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Brighton have also released a statement on Jewell, confirming that he has accepted a new position at Chelsea and will now commence a period do gardening leave. According to The Independent, Jewell was also a target for Manchester United, but Chelsea have now got their man.

Related Chelsea hierarchy 'split' over future of Raheem Sterling Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling is facing an uncertain future after causing a divide between members of the club's hierarchy

Recruitment needs to improve at Chelsea

The Blues have overspent in recent years

Boehly has arrived at Stamford Bridge with a model of targeting the best up and coming talent from around the world and bringing them to Chelsea. However, it's not quite worked out as well as he might have hoped just yet, but it was bound to take plenty of time for youngsters to bed in at the club.

A prime example of Chelsea's worrying recruitment policy would be Mykhailo Mudryk. The Ukrainian international was a bright young talent before he moved to England, and the Blues forked out a whopping £88.5m to secure his signature from Shakhtar Donetsk. Rather than looking to bring in a player who was value for money, Boehly did everything in his power to sign Mudryk, despite Shakhtar demanding an excessive fee to allow him to depart.

Understandably, the Ukrainian club charged a hefty fee as they didn't want to lose the then-22-year-old, but that should have been the point in which Chelsea walked away.