Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has now been stripped of his number-one jersey at Selhurst Park, with Southampton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bournemouth, Leicester City, and Nottingham Forest all interested in signing him, according to the Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel.

Johnstone has found himself competing with Dean Henderson for the goalkeeper position at Palace over the last few years, and Oliver Glasner had a decision to make heading into the 2024/2025 season. The Eagles manager will have wanted to have consistency between the sticks, and it appears that he's chosen for Henderson to be his number-one.

With a host of sides, including Southampton, Wolves and Leicester, keen on securing his signature, it will be interesting to see whether an exit is sealed soon.

Southampton, Wolves, and Leicester Keen on Johnstone

He's been stripped of the number one shirt

According to a report from MailOnline, Crystal Palace goalkeeper Johnstone has been stripped of the number-one shirt at Selhurst Park with an exit now looking likely before the end of the summer transfer window. Henderson is set to be handed the opportunity to be the main goalkeeper for the Eagles.

The report adds that Southampton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bournemouth, Leicester City, and Nottingham Forest are all keen on signing the England international, who is value at around £10m. Palace appreciate the service and professionalism of Johnstone, so there is a willingness for them to help him secure an exit.

Sam Johnstone Premier League stats 2023/24 Games 20 Goals conceded 27 xGA 26.3

A report from talkSPORT claimed that Johnstone was hoping to seal a move during the summer transfer window after realising he could fall down the pecking order at Selhurst Park. The English goalkeeper won't want to watch on from the bench during the 2024/2025 season, so an exit in the coming weeks appears to be the most likely solution.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sam Johnstone conceded 27 goals from an expected total of 26.3 goals during the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Newcastle Hopeful of Landing Marc Guehi

They've seen a £50m bid rejected

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Newcastle United are hoping to secure the signing of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi before the end of the window. The Magpies saw a £50m bid rejected, but discussions have continued as Newcastle hope to land the England international, who featured heavily for his country at Euro 2024.

Newcastle are also said to be keen on Joachim Andersen, but sources have confirmed that Palace believe there is no chance that both players will depart this summer. It's clear that Newcastle are desperate for a new centre-back, but Glasner's side will want to keep as many key players as possible.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.